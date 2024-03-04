Josi leads 3 Stars of the Week

SECOND STAR – BRANDON MONTOUR, D, FLORIDA PANTHERS

Montour led his team in scoring (2-4—6 in 3 GP), highlighted by a pair of game-winning goals, as the Panthers (41-16-4, 86 points) went 3-0-0 and climbed to first place in the NHL overall standings. Montour figured in each of Florida's goals (1-2—3), including the game-winner, in a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres Feb. 27. It was Montour's eighth three-point game with the Panthers, tying Keith Yandle for third place on the franchise’s all-time list among defensemen. He skated a team-high 26:35 in Florida's 4-3 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens Feb. 29 and notched his second three-point effort and game-winning goal of the week (1-2—3) in a 4-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings March 2. Playing in his eighth NHL season and fourth with the Panthers, Montour (499 GP) is set to join teammate Aaron Ekblad as the second defenseman from the 2014 NHL Draft to reach the 500-game milestone. His 64 goals are the second-most among blueliners in his draft class, trailing only Ekblad (115). The Panthers have won 22 of their past 28 games, going an NHL-best 22-4-2 (.821) since the Dec. 24-26 holiday break.