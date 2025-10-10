Stars hold off Jets despite Connor’s hat trick, spoil Toews NHL return

Rantanen has 3 points, Gulutzan wins debut in 2nd stint as Dallas coach

Stars at Jets | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists, and the Dallas Stars held off the Winnipeg Jets despite Kyle Connor’s hat trick for a 5-4 season-opening win at Canada Life Centre on Thursday.

Connor’s third goal of the game cut it to 5-4 with 3:03 remaining in the third period for the Jets, who scored three times in the period after trailing 5-1. He signed eight-year, $96 million contract with the Jets on Wednesday.

Jonathan Toews had a shot on goal and a takeaway in 18:19 of ice time in his debut for his hometown team Winnipeg, his first NHL game since April 13, 2023, after health issues prevented him from playing the past two seasons.

Toews played for the Chicago Blackhawks from 2008-23, winning the Stanley Cup three times as their captain (2010, 2013, 2015).

Jason Robertson and Nils Lundkvist each had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Harley had two assists for the Stars. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves.

Glen Gulutzan won his debut in his second stint as Dallas coach after being hired on July 1. He previously coached the Stars from 2011-2013.

Morgan Barron scored, and Mark Scheifele had three assists for the Jets, who were also playing their season opener. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.

Rantanen made it 1-0 Dallas at 3:15 of the first period when the rebound from Roope Hintz’s shot from in close went off Hellebuyck’s mask and to Rantanen alone in front.

Connor tied it 1-1 at 6:19, collecting Scheifele’s cross-slot pass and shooting it under Oettinger’s glove.

Lundkvist put the Stars back ahead 2-1 at 15:24, scoring with a snap shot from the high slot.

Dallas made it 4-1 with two goals in a span of 34 seconds in the third. Robertson scored on the power play at 1:01 before Tyler Seguin’s goal at 1:35.

Wyatt Johnston then pushed it to 5-1 at 3:23.

Winnipeg responded with two short-handed goals in a span of 1:16.

Barron stole the puck in the Jets’ end while killing a 5-on-3 Stars power play and skated the length of the ice to score on the breakaway and cut it to 5-2 at 9:53.

Connor’s second goal of the game came on a partial break, scoring short-handed on his own rebound to make it 5-3 at 11:09.

