Drouin suspended 1 game for actions in Islanders game

Forward banned for cross-checking Penguins forward Dewar

Jonathan Drouin suspended one game for cross-checking

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – New York Islanders forward Jonathan Drouin has been suspended for one game, without pay, for cross-checking Pittsburgh Penguins forward Connor Dewar during NHL Game No. 13 in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Oct. 10, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 19:45 of the third period. Drouin was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Drouin will forfeit $20,833.33. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

For a full explanation of the decision, complete with video, please click on the following link: https://www.nhl.com/video/topic/player-safety/drouin-suspended-one-game-6382575148112

