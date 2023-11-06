Gaudreau in lineup for Blue Jackets after benching in last game 

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Johnny Gaudreau will be in the lineup for the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday after he was benched for most of the third period of 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Gaudreau, who has five points (one goal, four assists) in 11 games, said he's ready to move forward.

"It's not my first time and it won't be my last," Gaudreau said Monday. "Well, I hope it is my last but it won't be, I know that."

Gaudreau was benched by first-year coach Pascal Vincent for the final 16:07 of the game after having no shots on goal in 11:05 of ice time.

Vincent said he too is ready to move on and that Gaudreau and the Blue Jackets (4-5-2) need to get going, starting with their game at the Florida Panthers on Monday (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, BSOH). The Blue Jackets are 1-3-2 in their past six games.

"Johnny is a professional and we need Johnny Gaudreau," Vincent said after the morning skate Monday. "Last game, we didn't like it, I didn't like it and that was the decision that I made. We're moving forward. There was a critical moment in the game where I made that decision … but it is in the past.

"He is a guy we rely on quite a bit. We were honest, we had a good chat."

Gaudreau is in his second season with Columbus after signing a seven-year, $68.25 million contract there on July 1, 2022.

The 30-year-old had 74 points (21 goals, 53 assists) in 80 games last season after getting 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) in 2021-22, his final season with Calgary Flames before signing with Columbus as a free agent. He scored his only goal of this season on Nov. 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

"[Vincent] is trying to help this team win games and he didn't think I was playing my best," Gaudreau said. "That's that. We move on. It's a new day here against a really good team. It is going to be really fun to play in here tonight."

Gaudreau said "you want to be on the ice'' and that he "let his team down a little bit.''

He said that while he and Pascal each made "their point and hashed it out,'' it is a long season and one game -- or, one period -- will not define it."