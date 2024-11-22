Larger-than-life Thornton set to have No. 19 retired by Sharks

“We’re so proud of him, of all our kids,” Wayne said.

So much so, that Wayne and Mary became kind of legends themselves in the hockey world for driving all over North America to watch Joe’s games. Instead of flying and staying in hotels, they would hop in the van and commute between cities, sleeping in the back of it as part of their adventures.

“I remember one time someone associated with the Bruins found out I’d been staying in the TD Garden parking lot in the van,” Wayne recalled. “He immediately said, ‘You can come stay at my place’.”

The person who offered the invite? None other than the legendary Orr.

“I politely said ‘thanks but no’,” Wayne said with a chuckle. “We enjoyed what we were doing, the experience, the adventure.”

Imagine that. A Thornton embracing the adventures of life?

Like father, like son.

# # #

The tales and adventures of Thornton are legendary, according to DeBoer.

And so is his lasting impact on the hockey world, past and present.

“I can’t be happier for him and his family and the recognition he’s getting,” DeBoer said. “You’ll never meet a better teammate or person. He’s one of my favorite people.

“But it’s more than that. We need fun figures in our game. Our sport, in my opinion, lacks that. And it’s hard to find a bigger personality than Jumbo.”

DeBoer would know. After all, he first crossed paths with Thornton almost three decades ago and found out firsthand.

“I remember coaching Joe and Patrick Marleau for Canada at the 1995-96 U-18 tournament,” he recalled. “We had an off day, and the team went canoeing at a local lake. The next day we got a call saying the canoe Joe had been using was all mangled up. Who knows how it happened?”

DeBoer laughed.

“That’s Joe,” he said. “Never boring. I mean, for example, I’ve never met anyone who liked being naked more than him.”

Excuse us?

“Here’s an example,” DeBoer said. “I remember during the Stanley Cup Final in 2016, he and Brent Burns were walking around Pittsburgh shirtless like they didn’t have a care in the world. And look at all the interviews he did without a shirt.”

These days Nylander often goes shirtless when meeting with the media. The Maple Leafs forward admitted this week it’s a habit he got from Thornton.

“Of course he does,” Thornton joked of Nylander’s admission. “Why wouldn’t he when you’re sexy like me?”

Thornton, Nylander, Matthews, defenseman Rasmus Sandin and Mac Hollowell all lived in a house together for several weeks when they first came back to Canada prior to the 2021 season which was to start Jan. 16. Due to travel restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the League temporarily realigned, creating a Canadian division. Thornton had signed with Toronto as an unrestricted free agent on Oct. 16, 2020.

“He just enjoyed life,” Nylander said. “He might have been around 40 but he was just a kid at that time too.

“It was just non-stop playing games. The house had an ice rink, basketball court, badminton court. There was so much stuff to do. And we were never sitting still. We’d be sitting down, and he’d be going. ‘Let’s do this, let’s do that’.”

On one particular occasion, Matthews said Thornton was in the house wearing skates with his blades taped up, breaking them in.

“What can I say?” Thornton said when reminded of the incident. “I love hockey. You know that.”

Rick Nash certainly does.

During the 2004-05 lockout, Nash, now the director of player development for the Columbus Blue Jackets, went to Switzerland to play for Davos of the Swiss League. There, he became teammates and friends with Thornton.

“I was playing for Columbus at the time and went over there for the work stoppage,” Nash said. “I didn’t know Jumbo very well before that. We had a flat. He was living with his brothers. We’d go for dinner, go skiing, chat in the gondola on the way up the mountain. It was one of the best times in my life.

“Joe and his brothers were really competitive. We’d always play a board game called RISK. It’s a game where you’d try to take over the world. There were all these plastic pieces and Joe would always come through Australia as part of his strategy. One night we were in the middle of a game and had to go to dinner. So we folded it up and all jammed into the Skoda with it. Trouble was, it was a stick shift and Joe wasn’t used to it. It was a herky-jerky ride. Then, when we got to the restaurant, he claimed some of the game pieces had moved during the ride. It became a full-grown controversy.

“Such a great memory. Such a great person. So glad he’s being honored. He’s so deserving.

“I’ll say this much. There’s only one Jumbo.”

To that end: when Thornton announced his retirement last year, it came via a video in which he wore a sun hat and was shirtless.

Of course he was. Why would you expect anything different?

# # #

So, what now for Joe Thornton?

Becher says the door is always open for him to join the Sharks organization. To this point, Thornton said he has no plans to do that.

“I'm helping coach the U12 hockey team with the Junior Sharks. That's good enough for me right now,” he said.