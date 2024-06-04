Pavelski doesn’t intend to play in 2024-25

Joe Pavelski said Tuesday he doesn’t intend to play in the NHL next season.

The Dallas Stars forward, who will turn 40 on July 11, had 67 points (27 goals, 40 assists) in 82 regular-season games this season, his 18th in the NHL, but was less effective in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with four points (one goal, three assists) in 19 games. Dallas was defeated by the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final in six games.

"I believe I have probably more to give," Pavelski said at an optional skate during the conference final. "There's certain areas of my game that have been fine and good and certain areas that need to improve. So, at the end of the day, there's no excuses for me that way. It's about finding it and wanting it. This is a great time of the season to be playing. It's not all about rest, as much as you get. There's still times where you've got to push and get some reps in, and it's just probably wanting more out there. We all do."

Selected by the San Jose Sharks in the seventh round (No. 205) of the 2003 NHL Draft, Pavelski has 1,068 points (476 goals, 592 assists) in 1,332 regular-season games for the Stars and Sharks. He played the past five seasons with the Stars after signing with them as a free agent on July 1, 2019.

Following the regular season, Pavelski ranked fifth in goals and games, and seventh in points among active players.

"I don't know if it will be Joe's last game or not, but absolute privilege of my coaching career to coach a guy like that,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer after a 2-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final on Sunday. “Our young players are all better for having been around a guy like that."

Pavelski, who played 13 seasons with San Jose, is second in Sharks history in goals (355), third in points (761) and games (1,104), and fourth in assists (406). He was captain from 2015-19, and had 100 points (48 goals, 52 assists) in 134 playoff games for San Jose, helping it to the playoffs in 12 of them, including advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016 when the Sharks lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games.

In five seasons with Dallas, Pavelski had 307 points (121 goals, 186 assists), including an NHL career-high 81 points (27 goals, 54 assists) in 2021-22. He played in every game the past four seasons and missed only two games in his five seasons with the team. Pavelski led the Stars with 13 goals in 27 games when they advanced to the Cup Final in 2020, but lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.

Pavelski had 143 points (74 goals, 69 assists) in 201 playoff games and qualified for the postseason in 16 of his 18 seasons. He is first among active players in playoff goals and fourth in points, trailing Sidney Crosby (201) and Evgeni Malkin (180) of the Penguins, and Nikita Kucherov (167) of the Lightning.

Among United States-born players, Pavelski ranks fifth in points and goals, seventh in games played, and 11th in assists. He made the NHL Second All-Star team in 2013-14 when he scored an NHL career-high 41 goals and had 79 points in 82 games with the Sharks and played in four NHL All-Star Games (2016, 2017, 2019, 2022).

"He's since Day One since he's been in here, he's meant everything in our group,” Stars forward Tyler Seguin said. “On the ice, off the ice, all our golf games, he has improved all of those. Just an amazing person to have in here."

