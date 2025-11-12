Bratt has eyes on Olympics with Sweden after fast start for Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jesper Bratt not only has an opportunity to represent Team Sweden at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, he's already earmarked as a very significant piece to possibly helping his country to a gold medal.

At least that's how Sweden Men's National Team coach Sam Hallam sees the New Jersey Devils standout right wing.

"He's not just going to play, but do it in a big role," Hallam told NHL.com. "Bratt's skating and quickness is what you see, but he's also usable on the penalty kill and I think every year, he just understands more and more how good he is."

Hallam, who guided Sweden to a third-place finish at the 4 Nations Face-Off, makes valid points.

Bratt has 463 points (155 goals, 308 assists) in 568 games over nine NHL seasons, ranking fifth among all players chosen in the 2016 NHL Draft despite being the 162nd player selected that year (sixth round). Since 2023-24, he ranks second in his draft class with 187 points (53 goals, 134 assists) in 179 games, trailing only Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (199 points; 111 goals, 88 assists).

Bratt is first in assists (11) and second in points (16) for the Devils (11-4-1), who visit the improved Chicago Blackhawks (8-5-3) at United Center on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN (JIP), TVAS2, SN360). He has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 14 games against the Blackhawks, and at least one point in all but five games this season. Bratt opened the season with a seven-game point streak (11 points; four goals, seven assists).

The 27-year-old, who had two points (one goal, one assist) at 4 Nations, would be making his first Olympic appearance for Sweden.

"I think, at the moment, Olympics isn't constantly on my mind since I'm focused on our NHL season, but it's there," Bratt said. "It would be a really cool experience and I'm trying every day to set myself up for success to make sure I'm playing well in the regular season for when Olympics comes along. I want to be in my best shape, and I think that's where my focus is.