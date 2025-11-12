Bratt has eyes on Olympics with Sweden after fast start for Devils

Would be forward's 1st tournament appearance, leads New Jersey with 11 assists

Bratt_shoots_vsKraken

© Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jesper Bratt not only has an opportunity to represent Team Sweden at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, he's already earmarked as a very significant piece to possibly helping his country to a gold medal.

At least that's how Sweden Men's National Team coach Sam Hallam sees the New Jersey Devils standout right wing.

"He's not just going to play, but do it in a big role," Hallam told NHL.com. "Bratt's skating and quickness is what you see, but he's also usable on the penalty kill and I think every year, he just understands more and more how good he is."

Hallam, who guided Sweden to a third-place finish at the 4 Nations Face-Off, makes valid points.

Bratt has 463 points (155 goals, 308 assists) in 568 games over nine NHL seasons, ranking fifth among all players chosen in the 2016 NHL Draft despite being the 162nd player selected that year (sixth round). Since 2023-24, he ranks second in his draft class with 187 points (53 goals, 134 assists) in 179 games, trailing only Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (199 points; 111 goals, 88 assists).

Bratt is first in assists (11) and second in points (16) for the Devils (11-4-1), who visit the improved Chicago Blackhawks (8-5-3) at United Center on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN (JIP), TVAS2, SN360). He has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 14 games against the Blackhawks, and at least one point in all but five games this season. Bratt opened the season with a seven-game point streak (11 points; four goals, seven assists).

The 27-year-old, who had two points (one goal, one assist) at 4 Nations, would be making his first Olympic appearance for Sweden.

"I think, at the moment, Olympics isn't constantly on my mind since I'm focused on our NHL season, but it's there," Bratt said. "It would be a really cool experience and I'm trying every day to set myself up for success to make sure I'm playing well in the regular season for when Olympics comes along. I want to be in my best shape, and I think that's where my focus is.

MTL@NJD: Bratt steals the puck, wins it in OT on breakaway

"It feels good that the coaches and everyone involved want to try to make us comfortable because once we get to Olympics, it's a pretty quick turnaround."

Bratt looks to be in the best shape of his career after he had shoulder surgery May 5. He led New Jersey with an NHL career-high 88 points (21 goals, 67 assists) in 81 regular-season games in 2024-25. That came after he had 83 points (27 goals, 56 assists) in 82 games in 2023-24.

Minnesota Wild coach John Hynes was coaching the Devils when Bratt earned a roster spot out of training camp in 2017-18.

"I think 'Bratter' was a bright spot in the turn of the organization, to be honest," Hynes said. "I think when he and Nico (Hischier) came in, it was like 'These two guys can really play.' I remember that first training camp ... he was on power play, penalty kill, 5-on-5. Now his game has matured. He plays hard in the hard areas and he's a threat, multiple ways, off the rush with his speed and skill and he's a tenacious forechecker, can strip pucks.

"He's a nightmare to play and coach against."

Sweden hasn't celebrated an Olympic gold in men's ice hockey since the 2006 Turin Olympics. It also won gold at the 1994 Lillehammer Games.

Bratt said he didn't need to change much in his game at 4 Nations. He played the first two games with center Joel Eriksson Ek and Lucas Raymond and the final two next to center Leo Carlsson and William Nylander. He said having a chance to skate and train with many of Sweden's top players back home during the offseason has benefited him not only because of the conversations had, but tendencies of other players, creating greater chemistry.

Explore NHL.com's Coverage of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

"I think they know so much about me as a player, they know how to structure out the team, to kind of get everyone's best out of every line but obviously the speed gets a little faster," Bratt said. "You have less time with the puck, so you got to do things a little quicker. So, for sure, I got to sharpen up my game a little bit in certain areas but other than that, I feel like what I've done on the ice and off the ice to take myself to that point is the type of game that I need to bring whether it's [with the Devils] or Olympics."

Hallam said chemistry, culture and taking advantage of the opportunity are critical to having success in a tournament such as the Olympics. He also feels Bratt has a good understanding of each of those areas.

"He plays with a bit more poise, a bit more calmness at times," Hallam said. "His dedication is great. I mean, if you meet him on an everyday basis, you know how he addresses his work ethic every day. That's a player you want with your group."

