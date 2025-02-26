Jaromir Perez aims for NHL career after idolizing Jagr

Hockey teams in Czechia rarely include Spanish in their social media posts. HC Bílí Tygři Liberec of the Czech Extraliga is the exception.
When the club announced their promising 19-year-old forward signed a contract through April 2028, its post on X included these words: Él se queda.
He stays.
The reason: The player’s name is Jaromir Perez, and he was born in Barcelona, Spain.
“A lot of people remember me for my name,” Perez told NHL.com. “I try to show them to remember me for my game.”
He’s succeeding. Perez was a candidate to represent Czechia at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship until a back injury forced him to miss most of the first half of the season. Since returning to Liberec, he’s gained the trust of his teammates and coaches. Perez had six points during a seven-game winning streak in January and has played his way into consideration for the 2025 NHL Draft with 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 31 games.
In announcing Perez’s new contract, Michal Birner, the HC Bílí Tygři Liberec sports director, said in a statement, “Thanks to his daily hard work, [Jaromír] has made tremendous progress on and off the ice in almost two years. He is a player from our academy and his continued stay at the club is all the more important and valuable to us.
“We believe that he will become one of the key building blocks for the future.”