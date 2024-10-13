Bednar, Carbery, Warsofsky share bond from South Carolina of ECHL

The coach is also responsible for recruiting players. Some are provided by NHL and AHL affiliates, but the rest of the roster needs to be filled out internally, and sometimes players need to be added during the season because of call-ups.

“Coaching is the easiest part of the job, to be honest with you,” Fitzsimmons said. “You’ve got the immigration. You’ve got the hotel. You’ve got the buses. You’ve got the recruiting. You’re on the phone, it’s on your ear the whole time.”

It was even harder when they were assistants, who work long days -- Warsofsky had some when he’d arrive at the arena at 6 a.m. and didn’t leave until 9 p.m. -- and needed to do additional work to supplement their salaries. Fitzsimmons remembers MacLean, who was a part-time assistant in 2008-09 while finishing his degree in business administration at The Citadel in Charleston, making $100 a game. Carbery and Warsofsky made similar salaries.

The Stingrays helped by letting them use the rink to coach youth hockey and give private lessons. Carbery also took a part-time job painting houses to help make ends meet.

It required sacrifice from the coaches and their families, along with a dedication to their craft.

“Certainly, we were very fortunate even that we could do it and a big part of it was that our spouses were able to support us in being able to get through those years,” MacLean said. “That was something that was a big leap of faith.”

They’ve leaned on each other along the way, sharing their experiences so they could learn and advance.

Carbery and Warsofsky text or talk almost every day. Bednar has been there for them as well -- and vice versa.

When Warsofsky was deciding whether to leave Chicago to take the San Jose assistant job in 2022, he had a lengthy phone conversation with Bednar to discuss the opportunity. Carbery had a similar discussion with Bednar before he left Hershey to become an assistant with Toronto in 2021.

“Any time you had a question in the season, or something wasn’t going right, the willingness to help each other in the whole organization from Rob to the coaches, that was incredible,” Carbery said. “I can’t speak to other situations, but I know I’ve spent hundreds of hours picking their brains and becoming a better coach from that.”

The willingness also extends to current South Carolina coach Jared Nightingale, who was hired May 17 after three seasons as an assistant with Rockford in the AHL.

“Even during the process, Spencer and Ryan called me and [asked] if I have any questions,” Nightingale said. “The hockey world is like that. Guys are humble and feel comfortable to ask questions and they were great. Not long ago, they were climbing the ranks.”

The Stingrays coaches’ text chain can include some discussion of hockey strategy during the offseason, but they usually stay away from it in-season, when the focus turns to trying to beat each other. So, when Colorado visits San Jose on Oct. 20 and Washington on Nov. 21, and San Jose plays in Washington on Dec. 3, there will be no holding back.

“The day before we might chat,” Carbery said. “But once the game gets going -- and I coached against [Warsofsky] in the American Hockey League a bunch in Charlotte -- it’s game on.”

How competitive does it get? Warsofsky admitted he changed Charlotte’s neutral-zone forecheck for one game against Hershey to give Carbery and his players a different look from what they saw on their pre-scout video.

“I always try to throw a little wrinkle at ‘Carbs,’” Warsofsky said.

Even on the golf course that afternoon, the hockey talk tailed off later in the round and the competitiveness picked up, along with the trash talk.

“Because, you know, it’s us wanting to win,” Carbery said. “Then, it starts to get to the, ‘All right, now we’re going double it.’ But the most experienced coach, he was the loser on the day.”

Warsofsky had the low score, but Carbery walked away with the money from their friendly wager after winning a string of holes at the end. Afterward, the hockey conversations resumed.

Warsofsky relied heavily this summer on Bednar and Carbery in preparing for his first season as an NHL coach. They inherited similar situations, taking over teams that had missed the playoffs the prior season and were seeking a culture change.

“It is going to be a lot coming at me and you get pulled in different directions and you’ve got to stay grounded,” Warsofsky said. “But you also have to in our situation in San Jose, let’s be honest, we’re not going win the Stanley Cup next year. It’s going to take some time, so how do we develop and find success when we’re not maybe winning a lot of hockey games? And how do we continue to push the envelope with our players and develop our players?

“So, those have all been a lot of talking points for myself with ‘Beds’ and ‘Carbs.’”

In a way, Warsofsky and Carbery are following in Bednar’s footsteps. The League’s third longest-tenured coach behind Sullivan (10th season with Pittsburgh) and Jon Cooper (13th seasons with Tampa Bay), Bednar went through what they are experiencing as young NHL coaches and emerged to become a Stanley Cup champion.

“I think when you saw ‘Beds’ have success it did give you a little, at least for me, of like, ‘OK, that’s the best league in the world and he’s one of the best coaches. I can do this, or I can aspire to get to that level and be successful at that level,’” Carbery said. “And you’re also proud, too. You’re like, ‘I know him!’”

Bednar doesn’t view himself as paving the way for Carbery and Warsofsky, noting that other ECHL head coaches made it to the NHL before him.

“But to see the success that they’re having, there is a big sense of pride not just for myself knowing that I had some little part in helping these guys have success, but knowing that they came from the same organization as me and the Stingrays,” Bednar said. “Obviously, this organization is near and dear to my heart. It gave me my start. It gave me so much opportunity to try to build success.

“I know their paths when it comes to this part of their journey.”