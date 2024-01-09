Drysdale expected to make Flyers debut against Canadiens after trade from Ducks

VOORHEES, N.J. -- Jamie Drysdale is expected to make his Philadelphia Flyers debut against the Montreal Canadiens at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SN, RDS).

The defenseman, acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Monday for forward prospect Cutter Gauthier, had a 5:45 a.m. ET flight into Philadelphia out of Nashville, where the Ducks play Tuesday, and took part in a 30-minute practice that began at noon.

"It's obviously really exciting," Drysdale said. "I think out of the gate it was a lot to process, my mind was kind of in a blender. I didn't see [the trade] coming at all, but in saying that, coming to a team like Philly that I didn't know a ton (about) right out of the gate, but literally the second I heard about it my phone blew up from people around the hockey world saying it's an unbelievable place, first-class organization, a lot of great guys on the team."

There are a few familiar faces. Drysdale played with forward Nicolas Deslauriers in Anaheim, forward Scott Laughton has been an offseason workout partner the past several years, and he's close with defenseman Cam York through a mutual friend, Ducks forward Trevor Zegras.

"I know a handful guys on the team, so it was nice to come in here, seeing them and just looking forward to getting to play with this team," Drysdale said. "Probably right after the game was over last night (a Flyers 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins), my phone blew up with texts welcoming me here and saying they're excited to have me, so that's always real nice to hear when you're coming to a new team."

The Flyers could use what Drysdale brings. When he is at his best, his skating can drive offense at 5-on-5 and on the power play. In seven games since the holiday break, Philadelphia is 2-3-2, averaging 2.29 goals per game and its power play is 11.5 percent.

"He's got a ton of skill, really good skater," said Travis Sanheim, who likely will play the left side of the top defense pair with Drysdale against Montreal. "Looking forward to playing with him and working with him and helping each other out."

The 21-year-old right-handed shot, chosen by the Ducks with the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, has five points (one goal, four assists) in 10 games, but missed 29 games with a lower-body injury sustained Oct. 15. He also missed all but eight games last season because of a shoulder injury.

"I'm good to play," Drysdale said. "That's kind of just where my head's at, is making sure that I'm ready for the games. Everything's feeling good."

The big change will come on the defensive side. The Flyers play a zone defense, and the Ducks played man to man. Coach John Tortorella said assistant Brad Shaw, who oversees the defensemen and penalty killing, will be charged with getting Drysdale up to speed.

"We're going to teach him our game," Tortorella said. "There is a difference for sure, but I don't think it's going to be something that's he's going to be scratching his head and saying, 'Man, I've never done that before, I'm not sure if I can.' It's going to be an easy transition for him.

"Biggest thing is he can skate. He can get to areas and that's a huge thing in transition. Zone coverage I think just transitions into offense quickly. I think it's going to really help his game in understanding the way we play so we can get going offensively."

The Flyers are just as happy to get a high-character person who wants to be in Philadelphia. General manager Daniel Briere said Gauthier, the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, said he did not want to play for them.

"[Drysdale] is kind of a quiet guy, a little mellow type of personality, but he's got a great character and I know all the guys in here are going to love him," York said.

Tortorella would not discuss what the lineup could look like Wednesday but said Monday playing seven defensemen for some time could be an option. Drysdale, Sanheim and York would be joined by Sean Walker, Nick Seeler, Rasmus Ristolainen and Egor Zamula, with Marc Staal a likely scratch.

"When we're in this process of building a team and you make a deal where really no one comes off of our team in the deal, this happens, so we've got to figure it out," Tortorella said. "I don't know how it's all going to work out. You guys are going to see tomorrow night."

Drysdale is ready to just get back to playing hockey.

"I'm just looking to get a couple of games under my belt and get comfortable with the team and the players and the coaching staff and the systems and kind of go from there," he said.