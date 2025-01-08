Hagens' performance at World Junior Championship discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

James Hagens, projected as a high first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, has the skating and intelligence needed to possibly become a productive first-line center, according to Scott Harris, the former director of amateur scouting for the New Jersey Devils.

"I think the biggest question that he answered for me [at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship] was that he can play with good pace and that he has the ability, and he will be able to drive lines," Harris said on the latest edition of the "NHL Draft Class" podcast.

Hagens, 18, had nine points (five goals, four assists) in seven games for the United States, which won the gold medal.

Harris joined "NHL Draft Class" co-hosts Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale for, among other topics, a post-tournament discussion about the teams and draft-eligible players who competed in the event.

"As good as linemates Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault were, they need their centerman, and they would not have been able to accomplish what they did without Hagens," he said. "And Hagens needed his good wingers, but it shows that it takes good players to play with really good players and the value of a first-line center or second-line center cannot be said softly. So, I think he helped answer a lot of questions (at World Juniors)."

Harris, who also served as director of scouting operations for the Colorado Avalanche, praised Canada defenseman Matthew Schaefer, who still impressed despite sustaining a broken clavicle in his country's second game and missing the rest of the tournament.

"With Schaefer, not only was it what he was able to do in that short gain, but the impact in the hole that he left when he wasn't in the lineup (after the injury)," Harris said. "It would not have surprised me if Schaefer moved on to being Canada's top defenseman in the event. He showed everything he could do with and without the puck.

"It did not take very much for me to see Matt Schaefer and say that this could be, arguably, the No. 1 pick in the draft."

Harris, Kimelman and Morreale also discussed Canada's exit in the quarterfinal round and a few of the surprise players from the tournament. Harris predicted the top three players he feels will be chosen in the 2025 draft at the halfway point of the season.

The podcast is free, and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts. It also is available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.