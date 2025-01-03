2025 NHL Draft notebook: Misa unfazed living up to exceptional status

The 2025 NHL Draft will be held in June at a site to be determined. NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. This week, a profile of 17-year-old forward Michael Misa of Saginaw in the Ontario Hockey League, and preview of the inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game.
Michael Misa will be the only participating player in the inaugural Connor McDavid Ontario Hockey League Top Prospects Game to have something in common with the man of the hour at the Brantford and District Civic Centre in Brantford, Ontario, on Jan. 15.
That's because Misa (6-foot-1, 184 pounds), like McDavid, is one of nine players to have been granted exceptional status by Hockey Canada to play in the OHL as a 15-year-old. The left-shot center in 2022 joined Connor McDavid, John Tavares, Aaron Ekblad, Shane Wright, Connor Bedard, Joe Veleno, Sean Day and Landon DuPont, a defenseman with Everett of the Western Hockey League who added his name to the list at the end of last season.
Misa was selected No. 1 by Saginaw in the 2022 OHL Draft (McDavid was granted exceptional status in 2012, when he also was picked first by Erie in the OHL draft.) He leads the league with 62 points (30 goals, 32 assists) and ranks sixth in face-off wins (386-for-710; 54.4 percent) in 32 games this season. He has had no fewer than 22 goals or 56 points in any of his three OHL seasons, has won an OHL championship and Memorial Cup championship (2024), and is an A rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's December players to watch list.
"I think there's definitely a lot of pressure, a lot of expectations (with exceptional status), but I think I handled it pretty good coming to my first year," Misa said. "It's really something you got to control on the ice. You just play your game and do what you do, but block out everything else, so that's kind of the way I look at it. Just don't look at any outside pressure.
"I do feel a lot faster this year. I think that's something I've worked on, and it's going to help me for the next level because the game is even faster in the NHL."
Does he feel he's given enough credit for what he's accomplished in three seasons with Saginaw?
"I don't really look too much at outside noise," he said. "I just try to play my game each night and I think the credit will come if I keep doing what I'm doing. I like the way I'm playing. I feel a lot more confident with the puck this year. I think that Memorial Cup run we had last year really helped me gain that experience and coming back into this year, I just feel like a different player."