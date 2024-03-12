Guentzel likely to make Hurricanes debut against Rangers

Jake Guentzel is likely to make his Carolina Hurricanes debut when they host the New York Rangers at PNC Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG).
“I think there’s a real good possibility,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said after the morning skate. “He’ll take warmup and see where we go, but all indications are I think he will [play].”
The 29-year-old forward, who was activated off long-term injured reserve Tuesday, was traded to the Hurricanes by the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 7 for forward Michael Bunting, forward prospects Vasily Ponomarev and Ville Koivunen, the rights to forward Cruz Lucius, a conditional first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft.
Carolina also received defenseman Ty Smith in the trade.
The first-round selection will become a second-round selection in the 2024 draft if Carolina does not advance to the Stanley Cup Final. Pittsburgh, which will retain 25 percent of Guentzel's salary, also won't receive the fifth-round pick unless the Hurricanes win the Cup. Guentzel is in the final season of a five-year, $30 million contract ($6 million average annual value) he signed with Pittsburgh on Dec. 27, 2018, and can become an unrestricted free agent July 1.
“Just kind of see how I feel throughout the day,” Guentzel said. “I feel good, so we’ll see what happens.”