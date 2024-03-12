Guentzel likely to make Hurricanes debut against Rangers

Forward was acquired from Penguins on March 7, last played Feb. 14

Jake Guentzel CAR practice 1 Tune In

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jake Guentzel is likely to make his Carolina Hurricanes debut when they host the New York Rangers at PNC Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG).

“I think there’s a real good possibility,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said after the morning skate. “He’ll take warmup and see where we go, but all indications are I think he will [play].”

The 29-year-old forward, who was activated off long-term injured reserve Tuesday, was traded to the Hurricanes by the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 7 for forward Michael Bunting, forward prospects Vasily Ponomarev and Ville Koivunen, the rights to forward Cruz Lucius, a conditional first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft.

Carolina also received defenseman Ty Smith in the trade.

The first-round selection will become a second-round selection in the 2024 draft if Carolina does not advance to the Stanley Cup Final. Pittsburgh, which will retain 25 percent of Guentzel's salary, also won't receive the fifth-round pick unless the Hurricanes win the Cup. Guentzel is in the final season of a five-year, $30 million contract ($6 million average annual value) he signed with Pittsburgh on Dec. 27, 2018, and can become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

“Just kind of see how I feel throughout the day,” Guentzel said. “I feel good, so we’ll see what happens.”

Hurricanes make a trade with Penguins for Guentzel

Guentzel has 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists) in 50 games this season but hasn't played since Feb. 14 because of an upper-body injury. He was on a line with Hurricanes center Evgeny Kuznetsov and right wing Martin Necas at the morning skate.

“‘Guentz’ has played with Sidney Crosby for most of his career, so he’s got to be really smart,” Necas said. “Great skill, he can skate. He can do it all. You try to help him, but you always try to do your job. You don’t want to change your game too much.”

Carolina acquired Kuznetsov in a trade with the Washington Capitals on Friday. Kuznetsov has 568 points (171 goals, 397 assists) in 725 regular-season games.

“Obviously, a really skilled player,” Guentzel said of Kuznetsov. “Just playing against him all those years, you know what kind of player he is. If it happens tonight, I’m really excited to be able to play with him.

“[I’m] not going to try to do too much; just go out and play and trust your linemates and trust what you’ve learned so far. Guys have been great and it’s really exciting.”

Guentzel has worked out separately since joining the Hurricanes, but the morning skate Tuesday was his first chance to skate with his new teammates. He has scored at least 20 goals in each of the past seven seasons.

“There’s always a learning curve with new players; you don’t want to have all the expectations plopped on one night,” Brind’Amour said. “It’s tough because we’ve had him out [skating] by himself. Let’s just get him some time and see how he gets his feet wet. We know we’ve got a great player.” 

Carolina (39-19-6) trails New York (39-19-6) by four points for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

“I came to a great team in a great spot,” Guentzel said. “You’re playing those meaningful games, you’re excited to be in the playoff spot,” he said. “Just the atmosphere is great. It’s a big game tonight. It’s going to be fun.” 

NHL.com independent correspondent Kurt Dusterberg contributed to this report

