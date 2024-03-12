Guentzel likely to make Hurricanes debut against Rangers

Guentzel has 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists) in 50 games this season but hasn't played since Feb. 14 because of an upper-body injury. He was on a line with Hurricanes center Evgeny Kuznetsov and right wing Martin Necas at the morning skate.

“‘Guentz’ has played with Sidney Crosby for most of his career, so he’s got to be really smart,” Necas said. “Great skill, he can skate. He can do it all. You try to help him, but you always try to do your job. You don’t want to change your game too much.”

Carolina acquired Kuznetsov in a trade with the Washington Capitals on Friday. Kuznetsov has 568 points (171 goals, 397 assists) in 725 regular-season games.

“Obviously, a really skilled player,” Guentzel said of Kuznetsov. “Just playing against him all those years, you know what kind of player he is. If it happens tonight, I’m really excited to be able to play with him.

“[I’m] not going to try to do too much; just go out and play and trust your linemates and trust what you’ve learned so far. Guys have been great and it’s really exciting.”

Guentzel has worked out separately since joining the Hurricanes, but the morning skate Tuesday was his first chance to skate with his new teammates. He has scored at least 20 goals in each of the past seven seasons.

“There’s always a learning curve with new players; you don’t want to have all the expectations plopped on one night,” Brind’Amour said. “It’s tough because we’ve had him out [skating] by himself. Let’s just get him some time and see how he gets his feet wet. We know we’ve got a great player.”

Carolina (39-19-6) trails New York (39-19-6) by four points for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

“I came to a great team in a great spot,” Guentzel said. “You’re playing those meaningful games, you’re excited to be in the playoff spot,” he said. “Just the atmosphere is great. It’s a big game tonight. It’s going to be fun.”

NHL.com independent correspondent Kurt Dusterberg contributed to this report