Hughes focused on 'expanding my game' to become more valuable to Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes had a season to remember for the New Jersey Devils last season. Now he wants more.
To get there, the 22-year-old center spent much of the offseason perfecting ways to use his lethal one-timer to score in different ways.
"Everyone thinks of the one-timer like (Alex) Ovechkin on the dot, but I think there's a lot of different aspects, whether it's 2-on-1's, pucks in the corner, coming down through the slot, or one-timers on your off-side, too," Hughes told NHL.com. "For me, I had a really good year of scoring last year and now it's more, how do I find different ways to score and continue to score.
"For me, getting the puck off my stick as fast as possible is a great way to do it, obviously just expanding my game and expanding my shot."
Hughes set Devils single-season records with 99 points (43 goals, 56 assists) and 34 even-strength goals in 78 games last season. He scored an NHL career-high nine power-play goals, which also led the Devils, and six game-winning goals, and was fifth in the NHL with 336 shots on goal.
He had four points (two goals, two assists) against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 6 that gave him 200 points, in his 241st NHL game, passing Kirk Muller (242 games) for the fewest needed to reach that milestone in franchise history.
Hughes was most proud of the 43 goals he scored. The last time he had that many was when he scored 58 in 80 games as a 15-year-old in 2016-17 with Toronto of the Greater Toronto Hockey League.
A more potent one-timer only can help him score more and improve a Devils power play that was 13th in the NHL last season (21.9 percent).