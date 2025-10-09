Hughes, Hischier, Bratt determined to help Devils change narrative, go far in playoffs

NEWARK, N.J. -- Nico Hischier is tired of the New Jersey Devils' early exits from the Stanley Cup Playoffs and feels it's time to change the narrative.

"You're excited for a new year, but obviously I'm at that age where I want to take the next step," the 26-year-old Devils captain said during training camp. "I want to take the next step as a team. I'm in my ninth year and not getting any younger. I'm still at a very good age, but as a team I'm looking forward to taking the next step here."

Hischier and Jesper Bratt, 27, are New Jersey's longest-tenured players. Jack Hughes, 24, is entering his seventh season and isn't far behind.

They are the three who drive the Devils offensively. Hischier, Bratt and Hughes accounted for 34.6 percent of their goals scored (83 goals; 240 total) and 35.4 percent of points accrued (227; 640) last season.

New Jersey has what looks to be a deep and talented roster, and any success will hinge on the health and productivity of its top three forwards.

The Devils get their season underway on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday (7:30 ET; HULU, ESPN+). It's a big test considering Carolina has won the past five playoff series against New Jersey, most recently last season in the Eastern Conference First Round.

The best-of-7 series lasted five games.

"Let's get right into it ... I don't mind," Hischier said. "Why not? There's no easy game, so why not right at the get go to start it off?"

Hughes, who was second on the Devils with 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists) last season, is on a mission after missing 20 games following shoulder surgery March 5. Bratt, who led them with 88 points (21 goals, 67 assists), had shoulder surgery May 5 but appears primed for another big season.

"Our pace kind of sets the whole foundation of our game," Bratt said. "We have to take advantage of this, getting to our spots quickly and outnumbering guys. Then it's going to come down to our 'A' and 'B' game, making sure that we can win any type of game out there. We know what our job is."

OTT@NJD: Bratt sets up Hischier for PPG, earning 61st assist of season

Hughes is getting tired of fielding questions about his health and looks forward to a full season of prolificacy.

"My game is in a good spot now," he said. "For me, I think the most important thing was just to refresh my brain and be excited for this year."

Since entering the NHL in 2019-20, Hughes has played more than 62 regular-season games once, when he had 99 points (43 goals, 56 assists) in 78 games in 2022-23 to help New Jersey reach the second round.

That was the only time, incidentally, the Devils have won a playoff series in the past 13 seasons.

"Obviously in my situation, injuries have happened and shortened my years for a couple years now, but it's pro sports," Hughes said. "It's a part of the game. There's really nothing you can do about it. I think things are just going to happen how they're going to happen."

Hughes is expected to play between left wing Evgenii Dadonov and Bratt to begin the season.

"I think they're just super skilled," Dadonov said. "The things they do on the ice is at [an] elite level. That's my feeling."

New Jersey added depth forwards Connor Brown (four years, $12 million) and Dadonov (one year, $1 million) on July 1. They could potentially alleviate some of the pressure placed on Hughes, Bratt and Hischier to generate offense.

"[Dadonov] is such a smart player," Bratt said. "He's been in the game for such a long time, and he's got a lot of routine under his belt when it comes to certain things. Me and Jack are going to learn a lot from him."

Hughes has enjoyed Dadonov's company on the line and reiterated how Bratt remains one of the best linemates he's ever skated with.

"We play the same way and have the same skill packages, " Hughes said. "He's a really motivated guy and so am I. We're always bouncing ideas off each other and trying to get better.

"We come from different backgrounds and we're different guys, but I think off the ice we get along great. On the ice, we respect each other so much. I think he knows what I need, and I know what he needs. I think the No. 1 thing there is respect ... we respect each other a lot and build off that."

Top 50 Right Now: Jack Hughes

Hischier scored an NHL career-high 35 goals and 14 power-play goals last season and had 69 points in 75 regular-season games, then led the Devils with four goals in five playoff games. He will begin the season as the center with Timo Meier and right wing Dawson Mercer.

"Nico's a massive piece of what we do here," Hughes said. "He's captain, just the way he plays, the kind of person he is. He's a really good guy that comes to the rink and puts the work in every day, and then on the ice, leads by example."

Hischier, Hughes and Bratt are also expected to be working the top power-play unit, which they did last season when the Devils finished third in the League (28.2 percent).

"I think we've proven we can be a top-five power play," Hughes said. "I think we're getting to a point where everyone kind of reads off each other; we have the years of experience together."

Said Hischier: "It all comes down to execution, being on the same page, on the power play, but we don't have to hide ourselves. We've got the skills to score, and we've proven that."

Consistency and depth scoring will be key for the Devils, who never won more than three straight games last season, another sore spot for their key forwards.

"I think the expectation is obviously playoffs," Hughes said. "And I think last year we wanted to just get in and get to the playoffs and I think this year we want to get to the playoffs, and then actually compete and strive for playing a long run in the playoffs. I think the group knows that we want to get over the hump and become a team that can really compete."

NHL.com columnist Nicholas J. Cotsonika contributed to this report

