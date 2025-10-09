Hughes, Hischier, Bratt determined to help Devils change narrative, go far in playoffs

NEWARK, N.J. -- Nico Hischier is tired of the New Jersey Devils' early exits from the Stanley Cup Playoffs and feels it's time to change the narrative.

"You're excited for a new year, but obviously I'm at that age where I want to take the next step," the 26-year-old Devils captain said during training camp. "I want to take the next step as a team. I'm in my ninth year and not getting any younger. I'm still at a very good age, but as a team I'm looking forward to taking the next step here."

Hischier and Jesper Bratt, 27, are New Jersey's longest-tenured players. Jack Hughes, 24, is entering his seventh season and isn't far behind.

They are the three who drive the Devils offensively. Hischier, Bratt and Hughes accounted for 34.6 percent of their goals scored (83 goals; 240 total) and 35.4 percent of points accrued (227; 640) last season.

New Jersey has what looks to be a deep and talented roster, and any success will hinge on the health and productivity of its top three forwards.

The Devils get their season underway on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday (7:30 ET; HULU, ESPN+). It's a big test considering Carolina has won the past five playoff series against New Jersey, most recently last season in the Eastern Conference First Round.

The best-of-7 series lasted five games.

"Let's get right into it ... I don't mind," Hischier said. "Why not? There's no easy game, so why not right at the get go to start it off?"

Hughes, who was second on the Devils with 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists) last season, is on a mission after missing 20 games following shoulder surgery March 5. Bratt, who led them with 88 points (21 goals, 67 assists), had shoulder surgery May 5 but appears primed for another big season.

"Our pace kind of sets the whole foundation of our game," Bratt said. "We have to take advantage of this, getting to our spots quickly and outnumbering guys. Then it's going to come down to our 'A' and 'B' game, making sure that we can win any type of game out there. We know what our job is."