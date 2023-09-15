Iskhakov driven to play key role in Islanders future

Latest News

Mike Johnston hockey career began in Australia 

Australia hockey stint provided unique start to Johnston's coaching career
Connor Bedard ready for first game in Chicago Blackhawks uniform

Bedard ready for 1st game in Blackhawks uniform after busy offseason
Mitch Marner hosts 2nd annual charity miniature golf outing

Marner of Maple Leafs hosts 2nd annual charity miniature golf outing
nhl projections fantasy hockey forward point stats

Fantasy hockey forward point projections
fantasy hockey nhl network draft advice tv show analysis

NHL Network fantasy hockey draft preview
Top rookie tournament players debated by NHL writers

Top rookie tournament players debated by NHL.com
Edmonton Oilers gain perspective through fatherhood

Oilers players gaining ‘different perspective’ through fatherhood
Henrik Zetterberg Ryan Miller inducted into Michigan Sports Hall of Fame

Zetterberg, Miller, Emrick inducted into Michigan Sports Hall of Fame
Kevin Hayes hits home run during batting practice with Cardinals

Hayes of Blues blasts home run at Busch Stadium during batting practice
NHL to co-sponsor Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Leadership Conference

NHL to co-sponsor Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Leadership Conference
nhl fantasy hockey projections defenseman point stats

Fantasy hockey defenseman point projections
Jesper Wallstedt ready for Minnesota training camp

Wallstedt confident in development entering Wild training camp
nhl fantasy hockey top 250 200 rankings drafts players big board

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
Stanley Cup 1st trip to Australia for NHL Global Series

Stanley Cup to make 1st trip to Australia for 2023 NHL Global Series
Dylan Larkin out to lead Detroit back to playoffs

Larkin looks to lead hometown Red Wings back to playoffs
Ottawa Brady Tkachuk motivated by brothers run to Stanley Cup Final

Brady Tkachuk hopes Senators can learn from brother's run to Cup Final
Elias Lindholm willing to sign contract to stay with Calgary Flames

Lindholm willing to sign contract to stay with Flames
Free agency signings 2023

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Iskhakov driven to play key role in Islanders future

Forward prospect working on speed, strength to climb ladder with New York

Bridgeport Islanders forward Ruslan Iskhakov
By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. -- Ruslan Iskhakov didn’t get the chance to make his NHL debut with the New York Islanders last season, but that didn’t mean the 23-year-old forward's first season in North America, with Bridgeport of the American Hockey League, was a failure.

Selected by the Islanders in the second round (No. 43) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Iskhakov was an AHL All-Star, with 51 points (17 goals, 34 assists) in 69 games.

Though he saw a handful of his Bridgeport teammates each play his first NHL game last season, Iskhakov said he remained resilient and used that as fuel to propel himself to a roster spot with New York in the near future.

“I'm not saying that's the only thing that you think about throughout the season," he said at Islanders rookie camp this week, "but when you see somebody's getting called up, it's not really the things that you can control, so you focus on the things that you can control and you running up you and just trying to get there."

Iskhakov (5-foot-9, 165 pounds) has speed and a strong set of hands, making him difficult to defend.

“There's clearly a lot of offensive ability there,” Bridgeport coach Rick Kowalsky said. “He's a tough guy to hit because he's so elusive, so deceptive with the puck, and he can move laterally in short bursts.”

For Iskhakov to take that next step in his career, he needs to work on his play away from the puck. That was "the biggest thing that I saw last year with him," according to Kowalsky.

“He's a guy that when he or someone does lose possession of the puck, he's got to get on that and use that low center of gravity and his quick feet to get it back," Kowalsky said.

“He can do it. It's just the willingness to do it all the time. And I think he learned a lot.”

Getting stronger was something Iskhakov focused heavily on this summer.

“I'm on the smaller side, so I've got to be stronger,” Iskhakov said. “I put some extra work in the summer.

“I’m not 6-foot-5, but I've got to be quicker and more aggressive.”

Iskhakov has spent several seasons developing his game to this point; he had 42 points (15 goals, 27 assists) in two seasons with the University of Connecticut from 2018-20; 38 points (10 goals, 28 assists) in 54 games with TPS of Liiga, the top professional league in Finland, in 2020-21; and 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 25 games with Adler Mannheim of Deutsche Eishockey Liga, the top professional league in Germany, in 2021-22 prior to his arrival in North America.

A year ago, he sustained an injury during training camp, which forced him to miss thepreseason.

“That was my first year playing on the wing," Iskhakov said. "I usually play center. I think I needed some time to adjust. I think at the end of the season, I played pretty good. Obviously, I had some ups and downs. But yeah, overall, I think I progressed, went forward, and my game got better and more mature.”

Iskhakov is older than most of the other Islanders prospects, but with age comes experience.

“He's a little bit older because of his play in Europe,” Kowalsky said. “But again, he's another guy that I talked to right away. He's really excited to be back here and keep going and get a year or two under his belt.”

Related

Zach Parise will not attend Islanders training camp remains UFA

Parise won't attend Islanders camp, remains unrestricted free agent
Top rookie tournament players debated by NHL writers

Top rookie tournament players debated by NHL.com