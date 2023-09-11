Latest News

Montreal Canadiens Caufield Slafkovsky training camp status

Caufield to start Canadiens training camp on time, recovered from shoulder surgery
Quinn Hughes named captain of Vancouver Canucks

Hughes named Canucks captain, replaces Horvat
NHL list of captains

List of NHL captains
Matt Pinchevsky joins list of Black coaches in college hockey

Color of Hockey: Pinchevsky set to coach University of Southern Maine
NHL Top players numbers 50 to 41

NHL Top Players: Nos. 50-41
Alex Ovechkin joins Washington Commanders NFL season opener

Ovechkin joins Commanders before NFL team’s season opener
Andrew Ladd retires from NHL

Ladd retires from NHL after 16 seasons
Luongo and Worsley set standards considered untouchable in modern game

Luongo, Worsley set standards considered untouchable in modern game
Mike Babcock NHL.com sit-down part 3

Babcock talks Blue Jackets offseason improvements in Part 3 with NHL.com
Ducks show off baseball skills before Angels game

Ducks show off some baseball skills at Angel Stadium
Nevada Little League team poses with Stanley Cup

Little League World Series team from Nevada meets Stanley Cup
Free agency signings 2023

NHL Free Agent Tracker
Tyler Motte signs one year contract with Tampa Bay Lightning

Motte signs 1-year, $800,000 contract with Lightning
Rasmus Andersson talks Calgary Flames resolve to silence doubters

Andersson talks Flames' resolve to silence doubters in Q&A with NHL.com
Bruins' Milan Lucic first pitch at Red Sox game

Lucic celebrates return to Bruins with 1st pitch at Fenway Park
Edmonton Oilers list late locker room attendant Joey Moss as coach

Oilers list late locker room attendant Joey Moss on website
NHL general managers, coaches discuss state of game

NHL GMs, coaches meet to discuss state of game ahead of 2023-24 season
NHL referee Dan O'Rourke completes bike ride for blind

O'Rourke completes 6-week fundraising bike ride for blind

Parise won't attend Islanders camp, remains unrestricted free agent

39-year-old forward could return later this season, GM says

Zach Parise NYI unsure

© Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom NHL

Zach Parise will not attend training camp with the New York Islanders and remains an unrestricted free agent, general manager Lou Lamoriello said Monday.

The 39-year-old forward is home in Edina, Minnesota, and Lamoriello did not rule out a potential return later this season. 

"Zach Parise will not be here," Lamoriello said. "Zach will be with his family. We will see how the rest of the season goes, but right now, it's important for him to be there. He's spent a couple of years away, and so that is the decision at this point."

Parise said May 1 he would either play for New York this season or retire.

"To my knowledge, he is not retiring," Lamoriello said. "In fact, I don't feel he will at this point."

Parise played all 82 games in each of the past two seasons with the Islanders, scoring a combined 69 points (36 goals, 33 assists). He has 879 points (429 goals, 450 assists) in 1,124 games for the Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Minnesota Wild, who bought out the final four seasons of his 13-year, $98 million contract Sept. 21, 2021. He did not have a point in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, a six-game loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference First Round.

Parise was a first-round pick (No. 17) of the Devils in the 2003 NHL Draft, when Lamoriello was GM. He reunited with Lamoriello when he signed with the Islanders as a free agent Sept. 10, 2021, after the Wild bought out the final four seasons of his 13-year, $98 million contract.

"The door was always open," Lamoriello said. "And I think everybody knows the relationship that I have with Zach, from when he was 17 years old, and I understand, appreciate, and respect the decision where he's at. But I think that when you have a player like that, who loves the game, the way he looked and had the success he had and what he did for the team, it's a tough thing for him to make that decision, so you allow him to go as long as you possibly can without pressing or asking.

"I think he made the right decision for his family, and then we'll just keep the door open for him. And as I said to him, we'll keep the number (No. 11) open, too."

Parise is an 11-time 20-goal scorer in the NHL, including a career-high 45 for the Devils in 2008-09. He scored his 400th NHL goal when the Islanders lost 4-3 in a shootout to the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 25, 2022, and completed his 1,200th NHL game by scoring with 2:43 remaining in the third period to give New York a 5-4 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at UBS Arena on Feb. 17, 2023.

"It's really special to play with a guy like that," Islanders captain Anders Lee said July 13. "He's had such a successful career and you know, at his age, just to see what he's doing out on the ice is extremely impressive. And you can't find a better guy in the room."

NHL.com independent correspondents Stefen Rosner and Jessi Pierce contributed to this report