Brind'Amour cherishes memories of Montreal as player, Hurricanes coach

MONTREAL -- Rod Brind'Amour stepped onto Bell Centre ice just before 11 a.m. ET on Monday, five days after arthroscopic surgery, and ran the Carolina Hurricanes through an hour-long practice.

"Lower body, day to day," the injury report might have read.

The coach was fashionably late for his media session after practice, having sat in the training room with his right knee up, released only when a timer told him his ice treatment was done.

"I don't know, I'm just getting old," the 54-year-old said with a tight grin, uncertain how he'd injured the joint. "A little meniscus. It is what it is.

"That was my first time on the ice since the operation. It wasn't great, but I'm just standing out there, it's not like I'm skating. That's the one thing about being a coach, you don't really have to do anything on the ice."