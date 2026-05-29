Hurricanes-Canadiens potential Game 6 to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced start time for a potential Game 6, if necessary, of the Eastern Conference Final between the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens has been set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 31, in Montreal. In Canada, the game would be televised on Sportsnet and TVA Sports. The game would be televised on TNT, truTV and HBO MAX and in the U.S.

The Hurricanes lead the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Final 3-1 over the Canadiens heading into tonight’s Game 5 matchup in Raleigh at 8 p.m. ET (TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS). The winner of the series will take on the Western Conference champion Vegas Golden Knights.

The complete schedule for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs can be accessed here.