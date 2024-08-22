Hughes brothers ‘honored’ to be cover athletes for NHL 25

The Hughes brothers and EA SPORTS are taking family game night to a whole new level.

Quinn, Jack and Luke Hughes were unveiled Thursday as the cover athletes for EA SPORTS NHL 25, which will be available Oct. 4 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

"We feel incredibly honored to be on the cover of NHL 25," said Quinn Hughes, a defenseman and captain for the Vancouver Canucks. "Being featured alongside my brothers is the sort of thing you dream about as a kid but could never imagine happening in real life."

The Hughes brothers are the first siblings to grace an EA SPORTS cover together, with their play on the ice personifying NHL 25's significant evolution in gameplay intelligence.

Built on ICE-Q, an all-new logic-driven animation system, the game responds to contextual events with unprecedented realism and is the foundation of Chel's gameplay overhaul. According to a press release from EA SPORTS, Next-Gen Vision Control skating allows players to walk the blue line, square up to the puck carrier, stay locked on goal and much more. The empowered AI helps players execute authentic plays with a refreshed playbook that improves power plays and opens the ice for better overall positioning and offensive opportunities. Plus, Reactive Actions utilizes a series of new animations to make skaters more responsive in critical situations, increasing their urgency, collision avoidance and reliability.

"The new ICE-Q gameplay system represents a foundational shift in how players will experience the game, with its deep intelligence giving them complete control of the ice," said Mike Inglehart, senior game design director at EA Vancouver. "Hockey is built different, with NHL 25 delivering greater authenticity, bigger team rivalries and inspired by the sport's next-generation superstars who continue to redefine the game."

And that’s where the Hughes brothers come in. Quinn, along with New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes and defenseman Luke Hughes, are known for their exceptional skating ability and hockey IQ, and according to EA SPORTS, their ability to anticipate the game perfectly matches the way ICE-Q opens up NHL 25 and gives players time and space to create plays.

"It was a very proud moment for all of us when we saw the Deluxe cover," Jack said. "It reminded us that on the ice we're competitors, always learning from each other, but off the ice we're brothers who love to play hockey."

According to EA, NHL 25 includes gameplay changes, skill based one-timers, a new WOC Live Events structure, HUT (hockey ultimate team) Wildcard Mode, and a simplified, single-path XP progression shared across HUT. Skill Based One-Timers enhance authentic gameplay and create unique moments. By reading the attacking zone and finding an open teammate, players are rewarded with the impact of a deadly one-timer, leading to heart-pumping scoring possibilities. The all-new Grudge Match System tracks the history of matchups between teams across all major online and offline modes and enhances the series with special X-Factors that are earned in previous matchups against rival teams. Additionally, the introduction of Sapien Technology and the power of our Frostbite Engine on next-gen consoles delivers a visual uplift to character likeness.

Fan-favorite Franchise Mode also gets a revamp, starting with the Franchise Hub, featuring streamlined navigation that gives players access to new, relevant and easy-to-digest information. This elevated Franchise Mode user experience is just one of the many updates coming to the mode, with more announcements coming in the weeks leading up to worldwide launch. More details about each of these features will come in deep-dive videos ahead of launch.

"Being on the cover with my brothers is incredibly exciting," Luke said. "We have a one-of-a-kind hockey story growing up together and now a one-of-a-kind cover. We can't wait for fans to experience NHL 25."

The EA SPORTS NHL 25 Deluxe Edition includes seven days of early access, 4600 NHL Points, HUT NHL Player Pack, HUT "Hockey is Family" Objectives Choice Pack (x2, 82 OVR), HUT Cover Athlete Choice Pack (84 OVR, 1 of 8), HUT Wildcard Starter Choice Pack (84 OVR, 1 of 6), WOC Battle Pass XP Boost (x2), Exclusive WOC Player Set, and Immediate Reward In NHL 24 (Choice of Jack, Quinn, or Luke Hughes at 99 OVR). Players who pre-order NHL 25 Deluxe Edition by Sept. 13 receive an additional HUT Hughes Brothers Choice Pack (84 OVR). Fans can also get a pre-order loyalty offer to receive 10 percent off pre-order of the NHL 25 Deluxe Edition. All pre-order editions and information can be found here.

EA Play members get a 10-hour trial beginning seven days before launch, and NHL 25 in-game rewards and discounts throughout the season. Visit the EA Play website for more information.

For more information on EA SPORTS NHL, visit https://www.ea.com/games/nhl/nhl-25.