Hughes brothers enjoy 'pretty cool' photo prior to Devils-Canucks game

VANCOUVER -- It was a big night for Quinn, Jack and Luke Hughes at Rogers Arena on Thursday, but the lasting memory for the three brothers from their first NHL game together won't come from a combined two goals and four assists.

It won't come from Jack scoring once and setting up two other goals, including a power-play goal for younger brother Luke, to help their New Jersey Devils win 6-5. It won't be Quinn's two third-period assists to rally his Vancouver Canucks back from a three-goal deficit and tie the game before Jesper Bratt scored the winner for the Devils on a rebound with 34 seconds left.

No, for the Hughes brothers, the lasting memory from a game they first dreamt of while playing mini-stick hockey in their parent's basement came before the puck dropped, when the three brothers came together near the boards along the center line at the end of pregame warmups, to pose for a photo.

"For us, warmups were pretty cool when we got to take that picture," said Jack, 22, a top-line center who leads the NHL in points per game (1.83) with 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) in 18 games.

"That was a pretty cool moment and the rest, that was just the game."

Luke echoed that sentiment after the 20-year-old rookie defenseman finished his first game with his brothers, making the Hughes the ninth family to have at least three brothers play in the same NHL game. They are the second American family to do so, joining Neal, Paul and Aaron Broten, who did it when the Minnesota North Stars (Neal, Aaron) played against the New York Rangers (Paul) on Feb. 4, 1990, and March 10, 1990.

Jim and Ellen Hughes, made the trip from the family home in Michigan to watch their sons, further adding to the historic evening.

"I think probably just getting a picture in warmup was pretty cool," said Luke, the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. "I haven't really let it sink in yet, but for me it was just seeing [Quinn] off ice. I haven't seen him for a couple months and just the five of us, our whole family has been here for two days, going to dinner and hanging out has been great for our family and it's nice we got the win, too."