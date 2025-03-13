Canucks-Rangers game highlights inaugural Hockey Day in Sweden

LINKÖPING / NEW YORK -- In celebration of hockey’s growing popularity in Sweden, the National Hockey League (NHL) will hold the first-ever Hockey Day in Sweden, March 21-22. Designed to bring the country together around the sport of hockey in its many forms, at the center of Hockey Day in Sweden will be Viaplay’s NHL Saturday presented by Fastenal broadcast of the Vancouver Canucks-New York Rangers game and an in-person event in the city of Linköping.

The Hockey Day in Sweden takeover in Linköping will feature two days of family-friendly fun at Stora Torget from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on March 21 and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on March 22. The event will include an NHL Global Fan Tour stop with a myriad of interactive hockey-themed activities for fans of all ages, as well as street hockey clinics, special guest appearances, hockey trivia and performances by local dance and musical acts.

Viaplay will get fans excited with its pregame show, “Pre-game Warmup,” hosted at Stora Torget on March 22, prior to the viewing party of the Vancouver Canucks-New York Rangers game on Viaplay’s NHL Saturday presented by Fastenal broadcast. Broadcasters Niklas Holmgren and Jonatan Lindquist will provide commentary and play by play live from Viaplay’s set in Stora Torget.

Fans across Sweden can tune in to Viaplay’s NHL Saturday presented by Fastenal game to see Canucks star Elias Pettersson and Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad face off for the first time since joining forces to represent Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Viaplay will also deliver coverage of the Hockey Day in Sweden event in Linköping periodically throughout the day.

For more information and to stay up to date on Hockey Day in Sweden, fans can follow @NHLSverige on Instagram and @NHLSverige on X, or visit NHL.com/HockeyDaySweden. Fans can join the conversation on social media with the official hashtag #HockeyDay.