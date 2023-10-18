Refrigeration unit arrives for 2023 NHL Heritage Classic in Edmonton

EDMONTON -- Setup began for the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic with the arrival of the NHL mobile refrigeration truck at Commonwealth Stadium on Tuesday.

The Edmonton Oilers will host the Calgary Flames in the outdoor game at the 57,000-seat facility Oct. 29 (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TBS, MAX). The game marks the 20th anniversary of the first NHL regular-season outdoor game, held at Commonwealth Stadium in 2003. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Oilers 4-3.

“There are only two units (refrigeration trucks) like this that we know of, and we own both of them,” said Mike Craig, NHL senior director of hockey operations and facilities operations. “We have two units like this for different events. If we have multiple events in a season, we’re able to operate both.”

The refrigeration truck travels to venues from its storage location in Ontario. The first truck was built in 2008, and the one being used for the upcoming Heritage Classic was constructed in 2013. The refrigeration truck makes the process of laying down a sheet of ice worthy of hosting an NHL game more efficient than it used to be.

A crew of 18 will begin making the ice once all the equipment is put in place this week.

“We’ll park the trailer today and then we have a couple of days of getting our ice piping down,” Craig said. “And on the 21st we’ll have our ice pans down, and then we’ll get to making the ice shortly thereafter. Really, it’s only about 10 days from start to finish.”

The process of constructing an outdoor rink has come a long way since the 2003 game here, when a refrigeration unit to create and maintain the ice surface was brought in specifically for the event.

“The first Heritage Classic was a portable skid, so something that would be similar inside the truck that was brought here to the stadium,” Craig said. “Since that time, we’ve built a portable unit that fits on the refrigeration truck. So, everything that you have here would be similar to what we have in one of our regular NHL venues. Everything fits within this truck.”