Gordie Howe’s last living sibling, Helen Cummine, dies at 90

A rich chapter has closed in the remarkable family life of NHL superstar Gordie Howe.

Helen Cummine, the youngest and last surviving sibling of the late Mr. Hockey’s eight brothers and sisters, died Wednesday in Saskatoon. She was 90.

“She was a special lady, the last of the Howes,” Darcy Bruce said of her late mother.

“She lived in Saskatoon all of her life with my dad, Raymond, a firefighter who died of cancer in 2002. All of her kids -- Dave, Larry, Janet and myself -- live in Saskatoon, as well as her grandkids, Jason, Danny, Candice and Emily. She was an avid dog lover, as we all are, and her little dog, Marty, was by her side when she passed. My husband, Ken, and I have him now.”

Gordie’s eldest son, Marty, might or might not have been the inspiration for the name of Helen’s dog. Her brother’s streak of mischief was a mile wide, Mr. Hockey once having named a toy poodle “Rocket” as a gentle poke at his ferocious NHL rival Maurice Richard.