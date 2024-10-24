Theodore signs 7-year, $51.975 million contract with Golden Knights

Defenseman is franchise leader in goals, points at position

Shea Theodore

© Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Image

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Shea Theodore signed a seven-year, $51.975 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. The contract, which has an average annual value of $7.425 million, will begin next season.

The 29-year-old defenseman, who has seven points (one goal, six assists) in six games, is in the final season of a seven-year, $36.4 million contract ($5.2 million AAV) he signed with Vegas on Sept. 24, 2018. He could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Theodore, who was traded to the Golden Knights by the Anaheim Ducks to ensure that they selected defenseman Clayton Stoner in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft, is the franchise leader among defensemen in goals (67), assists (229), points (296), power-play goals (11), power-play points (88), overtime goals (seven) and game-winning goals (14). He is second in games at the position (450), behind Brayden McNabb (509).

Discussing Shea Theodore's seven-year contract extension with the Golden Knights

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (No. 26) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Theodore has 313 points (72 goals, 241 assists) in 503 regular-season games with the Ducks and Golden Knights. He also has 68 points (15 goals, 53 assists) in 114 Stanley Cup Playoff games, including 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 21 games in 2023, when he helped Vegas win the Stanley Cup.

