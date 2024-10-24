Theodore signs 7-year, $51.975 million contract with Golden Knights

Shea Theodore signed a seven-year, $51.975 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. The contract, which has an average annual value of $7.425 million, will begin next season.

The 29-year-old defenseman, who has seven points (one goal, six assists) in six games, is in the final season of a seven-year, $36.4 million contract ($5.2 million AAV) he signed with Vegas on Sept. 24, 2018. He could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Theodore, who was traded to the Golden Knights by the Anaheim Ducks to ensure that they selected defenseman Clayton Stoner in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft, is the franchise leader among defensemen in goals (67), assists (229), points (296), power-play goals (11), power-play points (88), overtime goals (seven) and game-winning goals (14). He is second in games at the position (450), behind Brayden McNabb (509).