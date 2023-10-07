Latest News

Josh Norris out indefinitely for Ottawa Senators with shoulder injury

NHL preseason roundup for October 7

Domi walks out with Drake during Toronto concert stop

NHL Buzz: Sam Bennett doubtful for Panthers opener

Pittsburgh Penguins fan attends first hockey game

Hartman signs 3-year, $12 million contract with Wild

Calder Trophy winner debated by NHL staff writers

NHL preseason results October 6

Jack Eichel seeks Stanley Cup repeat with Vegas

Sabres' Savoie to practice after upper-body injury

NHL Buzz: Knight to start season in AHL for Panthers

Jamie Drysdale signs 3 year contract with Anaheim Ducks

Washington Capitals canine calendar photoshoot

Winnipeg Jets 2023-24 season preview

Klingberg expected to be ready for Maple Leafs season opener

fantasy hockey nhl network draft advice tv show analysis

Preseason roundup: O’Reilly gets 1st goal with Predators

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Golden Knights 7, Kings 4

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jack Eichel had two goals and three assists for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 7-4 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and three assists, and Mark Stone had two assists for Vegas. Adin Hill made 22 saves.

Kevin Fiala and Matt Roy each had a goal and an assist, and Drew Doughty and Pierre-Luc Dubois each had two assists for Los Angeles. Cam Talbot made 28 saves.

Anze Kopitar gave the Kings a 1-0 lead 1:12 into the first period, finishing a give-and-go with Quinton Byfield.

Roy pushed it to 2-0 at 4:11 with a one-timer from the high slot.

Ivan Barbashev quickly responded at 5:24, cutting it to 2-1 on a deflection.

Viktor Arvidsson scored on a rebound on the power play to make it 3-1 at 8:38.

Chandler Stephenson scored his own power-play rebound goal to make it 3-2 at 19:08. Shea Theodore then tied it 3-3 at 6:55 of the second period when he roofed a backhand on a rush.

Fiala put the Kings back in front 4-3 at 15:48, but Nicolas Roy tied it 4-4 on a rebound at 3:27 of the third period

Eichel gave Vegas a 5-4 lead at 9:00, and Marchessault scored 37 seconds later to make it 6-4.

Eichel scored into an empty net at 19:04 for the 7-4 final.