Bettman, major sports commissioners meet to help fight antisemitism

Kraft founded the foundation in 2019 and helped launch its Stand Up to Jewish Hate campaign last year. The foundation committed $200 million in December toward fighting rising hatred in the United States, with Kraft matching a $100 million donation from the Norman and Ruth Rales Foundation.

“This is the first time, I’m told, in history that all the sports leagues have come together,” Kraft said in a FCAS video of the meeting.

According to Anti-Defamation League’s website, 3,291 antisemitic incidents were reported in the United States in the past three months.

The commissioners heard from experts on Jewish hate and discussed ways that we can all stand united.

“We came up with this symbol of the blue square as a symbol of unity and solidarity that we’d like people to walk arm-in-arm and push back on all hate,” Kraft said. “The biggest enemy to society is silence -- silence -- and that is so powerful. So, we’re really honored that you’re all here today. We’re going to combat, hopefully, that silence. We’re going to take the power and influence that all of you in this room have and try to do something and put it together in a way that keeps America on the right path.”

The FCAS announced Wednesday that it will run a 30-second commercial during CBS’ telecast of Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 urging viewers to stand up to antisemitism.