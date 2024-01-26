Bettman, major sports commissioners meet to help fight antisemitism

Join Patriots owner Kraft to discuss ways we can stand united

bettman-goodell-seated
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman joined leaders from major professional sports leagues across North America on Thursday to help The Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (FCAS) fight hate.

Bettman joined NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, Women’s National Basketball Association commissioner Cathy Engelbert, National Women’s Soccer League commissioner Jessica Berman, Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber and NASCAR president Steve Phelps among the league leaders to attend the meeting, which was hosted by FCAS founder and chairman Robert Kraft, owner of the NFL’s New England Patriots. It took place at the NFL's headquarters in New York.

“Sports possess the power to unify communities, cities, and even entire countries in a way that nullifies racial, ethnic, and religious differences,” Bettman said. “Our leagues have large and influential platforms that can and must be used to raise consciousness, bring people together and combat all forms of hate. I was honored to join my fellow commissioners today to affirm our shared commitment to eradicating antisemitism not just on the rinks, courts and fields where we play, but in every place that our games touch.”

bettman-kraft-behind-table

Kraft founded the foundation in 2019 and helped launch its Stand Up to Jewish Hate campaign last year. The foundation committed $200 million in December toward fighting rising hatred in the United States, with Kraft matching a $100 million donation from the Norman and Ruth Rales Foundation.

“This is the first time, I’m told, in history that all the sports leagues have come together,” Kraft said in a FCAS video of the meeting.

According to Anti-Defamation League’s website, 3,291 antisemitic incidents were reported in the United States in the past three months.

The commissioners heard from experts on Jewish hate and discussed ways that we can all stand united.

“We came up with this symbol of the blue square as a symbol of unity and solidarity that we’d like people to walk arm-in-arm and push back on all hate,” Kraft said. “The biggest enemy to society is silence -- silence -- and that is so powerful. So, we’re really honored that you’re all here today. We’re going to combat, hopefully, that silence. We’re going to take the power and influence that all of you in this room have and try to do something and put it together in a way that keeps America on the right path.”

The FCAS announced Wednesday that it will run a 30-second commercial during CBS’ telecast of Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 urging viewers to stand up to antisemitism.

