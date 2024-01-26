Bettman, major sports commissioners meet to help fight antisemitism

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman joined leaders from major professional sports leagues across North America on Thursday to help The Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (FCAS) fight hate.
Bettman joined NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, Women’s National Basketball Association commissioner Cathy Engelbert, National Women’s Soccer League commissioner Jessica Berman, Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber and NASCAR president Steve Phelps among the league leaders to attend the meeting, which was hosted by FCAS founder and chairman Robert Kraft, owner of the NFL’s New England Patriots. It took place at the NFL's headquarters in New York.
“Sports possess the power to unify communities, cities, and even entire countries in a way that nullifies racial, ethnic, and religious differences,” Bettman said. “Our leagues have large and influential platforms that can and must be used to raise consciousness, bring people together and combat all forms of hate. I was honored to join my fellow commissioners today to affirm our shared commitment to eradicating antisemitism not just on the rinks, courts and fields where we play, but in every place that our games touch.”