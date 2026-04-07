Frozen Four teams benefitted from arrival of CHL players

LAS VEGAS -- The changing face of NCAA hockey will be on full display during the 2026 NCAA Frozen Four.

In November, 2024, the NCAA passed a rule allowing players with previous experience in the three leagues that make up the Canadian Hockey League -- the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League -- to make the jump to the college ranks.

Now, a handful of them will be on the ice at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday for the national semifinals, North Dakota against Wisconsin (5 p.m. ET, ESPN2, ESPN+) followed by Denver against Michigan (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN2, ESPN+).

The winners will play in the NCAA championship game Saturday (5:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+).

The coaches here didn't expect the impact of that rule change to be felt already, but here we are.

"As a coaching body, we probably thought it'd take two to three years to get, you know, the McKenna's of the world to come down," Denver coach David Carle said. "The fact that they're coming down to much fanfare and success. … It's a net benefit."

McKenna is Gavin McKenna, who made the jump from Medicine Hat of the WHL to Penn State last offseason. The expected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft was looked upon as an outlier, but many of those who made the move from the CHL to the NCAA have made huge impacts for the teams still playing.

North Dakota freshman defenseman Keaton Verhoeff was No. 2 in NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters for the 2026 draft, behind McKenna. He committed to North Dakota after playing with Victoria in the WHL.

"It kind of popped up right around Christmas time, and it was always in the back of guys' heads," Verhoeff said. "After the season, looking into it and learning more by going through the recruiting process, it was a lot. I sped up the recruiting process more than some other people. Within a week [of my visit], I was committed."