Andersen to have knee surgery, out 8-12 weeks for Hurricanes

Frederik Andersen is expected to be out 8-12 weeks for the Carolina Hurricanes because of a knee injury that will require surgery.

The 35-year-old goalie, who will have surgery Friday, has not played since Oct. 26, when he made 18 saves in a 4-1 win against the Seattle Kraken. He had been sidelined since then with a lower-body injury, missing the past 11 games.

Andersen is 3-1-0 with a 1.46 goals-against average and .941 save percentage in four games this season and had been alternating starts with Pyotr Kochetkov at the time of the injury. Kochetkov (10-2-0, 2.30 GAA, .907 save percentage) has started nine of the 11 games since, with Spencer Martin (1-1-0, 2.80 GAA, .891 save percentage) starting the other two.

Martin is expected to start for the Hurricanes (14-4-0) at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN). Kochetkov made 18 saves in a 4-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

Andersen missed 50 games last season after being diagnosed with a blood clotting issue. He was 13-2-0 with a 1.84 GAA, .932 save percentage and three shutouts in 16 games and 6-4 with a 2.62 GAA and .895 save percentage in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He is 298-128-52 with a 2.55 GAA, .916 save percentage and 27 shutouts in 499 regular-season games (485 starts) for the Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs and Anaheim Ducks.