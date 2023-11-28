Fox expected to return for Rangers against Red Wings after missing 10 games

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Adam Fox is expected to come off long-term injured reserve Wednesday and the plan is for the New York Rangers defenseman to play against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT).

Fox has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 10 games this season. He was the runner-up for the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the NHL last season. He won it in 2020-21.

"He looks good," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said Tuesday. "He's making plays. He's skating. He's been cleared full go for a few days now. The plan is for him to move forward and come off [LTIR]."

Fox has been on LTIR with a lower-body injury since Nov. 3. He was injured during a 2-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 2 and has missed 10 games, the minimum number of games required while on LTIR.

He was in his usual spot paired with Ryan Lindgren in practice Tuesday. Laviolette said Fox will return to the point on the first power-play unit as well. Erik Gustafsson was in his spot and the Rangers were 26.9 percent (7-for-26) with the man-advantage.

New York was 7-2-1 without Fox.

"A superstar player, all-star player, a guy we definitely missed and a leader for us as well," Lindgren said. "It's always huge when you get a guy like that back in the lineup and I'm sure he's real excited too."

Forwards Kaapo Kakko (lower body) and Filip Chytil (upper body) were each placed on LTIR on Tuesday. New York recalled forward Jonny Brodzinski from Hartford of the American Hockey League.

Kakko was injured with 5:00 remaining in the second period of a 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres at the Garden on Monday. His injury is not believed to be season ending, but the expectation is that he will miss a significant amount of time.

He has three points (two goals, one assist) in 20 games.

Brodzinski leads the AHL with 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 16 games. He is expected to replace Kakko and take his place at right wing on the third line with center Nick Bonino and left wing Will Cuylle.

"We'll get him back at some point, which is good news," Laviolette said of Kakko. "But for the short term here, he's out."

Chytil's LTIR stint is retroactive to Nov. 3 for salary cap and roster flexibility. He's been out since Nov. 2, but he has been skating on his own and progressing.

Laviolette did not give a timetable yet for his return, saying "I'd be guessing."

Chytil has six points, all assists, in 10 games.

"He's moving in the right direction," Laviolette said. "There was no setback there. It was just more to clean up some room and make things available if we need to make decisions or make moves. I hope he continues to progress."