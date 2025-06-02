Beliveau's footprint on playoff hockey still strong ahead of Cup Final between Oilers, Panthers

MONTREAL -- Six impressions of Jean Beliveau's name left the Stanley Cup in the autumn of 2018, when the top band of the sterling and nickel alloy trophy, celebrating 12 championship teams from 1953-54 through 1964-65, was retired to the vault of the Hockey Hall of Fame to accommodate a fresh bottom band.

Beliveau's name still appears on the Cup 11 times: four as captain of the Montreal Canadiens for titles in 1966, 1968, 1969 and 1971, then another seven as Canadiens executive vice president for championships won in 1973, 1976-79, 1986 and 1993.

Good luck finding a more impressive statistic for the late legend regarded as the greatest captain of the most successful team in NHL history and arguably the finest, most graceful ambassador the game has ever known.