Maroon of Blackhawks to retire after season

Maroon has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 59 games this season. The Blackhawks (20-40-9), who have been eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention, have 12 regular-season games remaining after Saturday.

Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the sixth round (No. 161) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Maroon has 320 points (125 goals, 195 assists) in 839 regular-season games for the Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, Blues, Lightning, Minnesota Wild, Boston Bruins and Blackhawks and 53 points (20 goals, 30 assists) in 163 playoff games. Prior to this season, his teams had qualified for the playoffs in eight straight seasons.

"It's hard to go through things like this, you can't really process it, but I think it's best for me and my family to go start a new chapter," Maroon said.

A St. Louis native, Maroon won the Stanley Cup three straight seasons from 2019-2021, first with the Blues and then the following two seasons with the Lightning.

"To get to have a special moment tonight and be in St. Louis, to have my family come to town … I won a Stanley Cup here and I'm just going to finish this year as every game is going to be my last game," Maroon said. "I'm going to play as hard as I can and do everything I can to keep winning hockey (games). It's all I know ... it's tough."