In the second period, Blues fans stood up and cheered for Maroon who saluted the crowd. Both Blackhawks and Blues benches tapped their sticks on the boards.

Cameras caught the veteran forward's dad, Phil, tear up during the ovation.

“It was fantastic [the ovation]. It brought a little emotion to me also,” Maroon’s dad said in an interview with FanDuel Sports Network. “I’m just so proud of his accomplishments. He’s done it all on his own, he’s never had much help. He’s worked hard and I just kept going back all those years that he worked hard, had to fight through the minor leagues and fight to get on certain teams. He’s done everything that nobody expected him to do.”