Panthers at Jets

PANTHERS (0-1-0) at JETS (0-1-0)
4 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSFL
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Evan Rodrigues
Mackie Samoskevich -- Eetu Luostarinen -- Matthew Tkachuk
Nick Cousins -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund -- Steven Lorentz
Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis -- Josh Mahura
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Justin Sourdif, Mike Reilly
Injured: Sam Bennett (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- Cole Perfetti -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Alex Iafallo -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Vladislav Namestnikov
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Brenden Dillon -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: David Gustafsson, Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle)
Status report
Samoskevich, who made his NHL debut at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, moved up and skated on the second line at practice in Winnipeg on Friday, swapping spots with Cousins. Bennett, a center, did not make the trip but is getting closer to returning. … Ehlers skated Friday after crashing awkwardly into the boards in a 5-3 loss at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Jets coach Rick Bowness said Ehlers is expected to play.