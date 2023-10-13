Panthers at Jets

PANTHERS (0-1-0) at JETS (0-1-0)

4 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSFL

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Evan Rodrigues

Mackie Samoskevich -- Eetu Luostarinen -- Matthew Tkachuk

Nick Cousins -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund -- Steven Lorentz

Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis -- Josh Mahura

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Justin Sourdif, Mike Reilly

Injured: Sam Bennett (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Cole Perfetti -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Alex Iafallo -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Vladislav Namestnikov

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Brenden Dillon -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: David Gustafsson, Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle)

Status report

Samoskevich, who made his NHL debut at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, moved up and skated on the second line at practice in Winnipeg on Friday, swapping spots with Cousins. Bennett, a center, did not make the trip but is getting closer to returning. … Ehlers skated Friday after crashing awkwardly into the boards in a 5-3 loss at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Jets coach Rick Bowness said Ehlers is expected to play.