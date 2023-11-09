Reinhart's OT goal lifts Panthers past Capitals

Reinhart received a cross-ice pass off the boards from Aleksander Barkov, warded off Evgeny Kuznetsov as he skated toward the net and lifted a shot over the glove of Darcy Kuemper.

Reinhart, Barkov, Evan Rodrigues and Oliver Ekman-Larsson each had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (7-4-1), who have won two straight and seven of their past ten (7-2-1). Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves.

Anthony Mantha scored twice, Connor McMichael had a goal and an assist, and Aliaksei Protas had two assists for the Capitals (5-4-2), who have lost two of three (1-1-1). Kuemper made 21 saves.

The Capitals took a 1-0 lead at 10:42 of the first period when Mantha’s cross-ice pass for Protas deflected off the stick of Panthers forward Anton Lundell and went five-hole on Bobrovsky.

Ekman-Larsson tied it 1-1 at 12:49 when he received a pass from Matthew Tkachuk and scored with a wrist shot under the right arm of Kuemper from above the right circle.

Barkov gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead at 16:45, scoring with a one-timer from the left circle off backhand pass from Reinhart from along the goal line.

McMichael tied it 2-2 with a short-handed goal at 6:13 of the second period. He got behind the defense at the blue line and took a pass from Protas before beating Bobrovsky over his left pad with a backhand.

The Capitals appeared to take a 3-2 lead at 11:34 when Sonny Milano knocked in a rebound during a power play, but Florida challenged the play for offside, and the call was reversed after a video review.

Mantha did make it 3-2 at 15:51, scoring from the right circle on a 2-on-1 with McMichael, who started the rush by intercepting a pass from Mike Reilly in the defensive zone.

Mantha, though, left the game at 12:13 of the third period after a shot by Kuznetsov deflected up and hit him on the left side of his head.

Rodrigues tied it 3-3 at 3:33 of the third when he tapped in a backdoor pass from Gustav Forsling at the right post.