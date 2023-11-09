Latest News

Buzz: Shesterkin questionable for Rangers

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Ottawa Senators Toronto Maple Leafs game recap November 8

David Pastrnak supports New England Revolution before playoff game

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Five improvements Edmonton Oilers need to turn season around

Wild acquire Bogosian from Lightning, trade Addison to Sharks

Bedard finding chemistry with new Blackhawks linemates

Technology, fan engagement at forefront of NHL panel discussion

Mailbag: Patrick Kane's effectiveness; Canucks have look of contender

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Hitchcock talks Hall of Fame on 'NHL @TheRink'

McAvoy 4-game suspension upheld after appeal

Addison traded to Sharks by Wild for Raska, draft pick

Colton fined maximum for cross-checking

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Weekes: Pluses, minuses for TNT games Wednesday

On Tap: Tkachuk, Senators get big test in Maple Leafs

Reinhart's OT goal lifts Panthers past Capitals

Wins it at 15 seconds for Florida, which is 7-2-1 in past 10; Mantha scores twice in loss

FLA@WSH: Reinhart flips in a shot to win it in overtime

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Sam Reinhart scored 15 seconds into overtime to give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 win against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Wednesday.

Reinhart received a cross-ice pass off the boards from Aleksander Barkov, warded off Evgeny Kuznetsov as he skated toward the net and lifted a shot over the glove of Darcy Kuemper.

Reinhart, Barkov, Evan Rodrigues and Oliver Ekman-Larsson each had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (7-4-1), who have won two straight and seven of their past ten (7-2-1). Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves.

Anthony Mantha scored twice, Connor McMichael had a goal and an assist, and Aliaksei Protas had two assists for the Capitals (5-4-2), who have lost two of three (1-1-1). Kuemper made 21 saves.

The Capitals took a 1-0 lead at 10:42 of the first period when Mantha’s cross-ice pass for Protas deflected off the stick of Panthers forward Anton Lundell and went five-hole on Bobrovsky.

Ekman-Larsson tied it 1-1 at 12:49 when he received a pass from Matthew Tkachuk and scored with a wrist shot under the right arm of Kuemper from above the right circle.

Barkov gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead at 16:45, scoring with a one-timer from the left circle off backhand pass from Reinhart from along the goal line.

McMichael tied it 2-2 with a short-handed goal at 6:13 of the second period. He got behind the defense at the blue line and took a pass from Protas before beating Bobrovsky over his left pad with a backhand.

The Capitals appeared to take a 3-2 lead at 11:34 when Sonny Milano knocked in a rebound during a power play, but Florida challenged the play for offside, and the call was reversed after a video review.

Mantha did make it 3-2 at 15:51, scoring from the right circle on a 2-on-1 with McMichael, who started the rush by intercepting a pass from Mike Reilly in the defensive zone.

Mantha, though, left the game at 12:13 of the third period after a shot by Kuznetsov deflected up and hit him on the left side of his head.

Rodrigues tied it 3-3 at 3:33 of the third when he tapped in a backdoor pass from Gustav Forsling at the right post.