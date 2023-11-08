Latest News

Ross Colton fined for cross checking Timo Meier

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Weekes: Pluses, minuses for TNT games Wednesday

On Tap: Tkachuk, Senators get big test in Maple Leafs

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Avalanche pull away from Devils in 3rd period

Sharks defeat Flyers for 1st win of season, end 11-game skid

Penguins combine for shutout to end Ducks 6-game winning streak

Keller has 2 points, Coyotes edge Kraken in shootout

Flames score 4 straight, recover to top Predators

Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Blues

Hughes' strong play for Canucks at both ends of ice reminiscent of Orr

Mailbag: Patrick Kane's effectiveness; Canucks have look of contender

Hitchcock's work ethic as coach at every level paved way to Hall of Fame

Wild score 2 quick goals in 3rd, top Islanders

Hitchcock inspired players to improve on way to Hall of Fame, Gainey says

Hitchcock glad to share wisdom with young coaches on way to Hockey Hall of Fame

Panarin extends point streak to 12, Rangers top Red Wings

Panthers at Capitals

PANTHERS (6-4-1) at CAPITALS (5-4-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Cousins

Ryan Lomberg -- Steven Lorentz -- William Lockwood

Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Josh Mahura -- Mike Reilly

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Rasmus Asplund

Injured: Sam Bennett (lower body), Aaron Ekblad (shoulder), Brandon Montour (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- T.J. Oshie

Anthony Mantha -- Connor McMichael -- Aliaksei Protas

Beck Malenstyn -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Matthew Phillips

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Hardy Haman Aktell

Alexander Alexeyev -- Nick Jensen

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Lucas Johansen, Michael Sgarbossa

Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Joel Edmundson (hand), Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower body)

Status report

The Capitals held an optional morning skate. … Kuznetsov skated and will be a game-time decision after missing practice Monday and Tuesday because of an illness. … Van Riemsdyk will not play. The defenseman left during first period of a 2-1 win against the Blue Jackets on Saturday after his left leg hit the boards while he was pursuing a puck. … Sgarbossa was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League but the forward is unlikely to play.