Panthers at Capitals

PANTHERS (6-4-1) at CAPITALS (5-4-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Cousins
Ryan Lomberg -- Steven Lorentz -- William Lockwood
Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Josh Mahura -- Mike Reilly
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Rasmus Asplund
Injured: Sam Bennett (lower body), Aaron Ekblad (shoulder), Brandon Montour (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Sonny Milano -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- T.J. Oshie
Anthony Mantha -- Connor McMichael -- Aliaksei Protas
Beck Malenstyn -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Matthew Phillips
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Hardy Haman Aktell
Alexander Alexeyev -- Nick Jensen
Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Lucas Johansen, Michael Sgarbossa
Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Joel Edmundson (hand), Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower body)
Status report
The Capitals held an optional morning skate. … Kuznetsov skated and will be a game-time decision after missing practice Monday and Tuesday because of an illness. … Van Riemsdyk will not play. The defenseman left during first period of a 2-1 win against the Blue Jackets on Saturday after his left leg hit the boards while he was pursuing a puck. … Sgarbossa was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League but the forward is unlikely to play.