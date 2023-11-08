Panthers at Capitals

PANTHERS (6-4-1) at CAPITALS (5-4-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Cousins

Ryan Lomberg -- Steven Lorentz -- William Lockwood

Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Josh Mahura -- Mike Reilly

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Rasmus Asplund

Injured: Sam Bennett (lower body), Aaron Ekblad (shoulder), Brandon Montour (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- T.J. Oshie

Anthony Mantha -- Connor McMichael -- Aliaksei Protas

Beck Malenstyn -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Matthew Phillips

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Hardy Haman Aktell

Alexander Alexeyev -- Nick Jensen

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Lucas Johansen, Michael Sgarbossa

Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Joel Edmundson (hand), Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower body)

Status report

The Capitals held an optional morning skate. … Kuznetsov skated and will be a game-time decision after missing practice Monday and Tuesday because of an illness. … Van Riemsdyk will not play. The defenseman left during first period of a 2-1 win against the Blue Jackets on Saturday after his left leg hit the boards while he was pursuing a puck. … Sgarbossa was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League but the forward is unlikely to play.