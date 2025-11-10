Panthers at Golden Knights projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PANTHERS (7-7-1) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-3-4)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SCRIPPS, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Reinhart

Jesper Boqvist -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer -- Cole Schwindt -- Noah Gregor

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Donovan Sebrango -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Luke Kunin

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel – Mitch Marner

Brandon Saad-- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Reilly Smith -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Alexander Holtz

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin-- Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak

Carl Lindbom

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Ben Hutton

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)

Status report

Bobrovsky will start in goal for the Panthers; they’ll otherwise have the same lineup from a 3-1 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. … Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy did not have an update on Karlsson, a forward who left after the first period of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Holtz will enter their lineup after being a healthy scratch for three games, and Kolesar moves to the third line in Karlsson’s absence. … Lindbom and Schmid will alternate starts for the fifth straight game.

Latest News

Forsberg, Wilsby eager to give back at Global Series with Predators

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Lundqvist enjoys double wins with New York sports

Senators finding ways to win without injured Tkachuk 

McDavid expects more from ‘flat’ Oilers against Blue Jackets

MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Week

NHL Status Report: Trocheck returning for Rangers against Predators

Star Wears: Anaheim Ducks award Gordon Bombay 'Mighty Ducks' jacket to player of game

Global Series Sweden provides teammates unique overseas bonding experience

NHL expands European footprint with office in Switzerland

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL EDGE stats behind Ducks' breakout season

NHL On Tap: Marchand takes 7-game point streak with Panthers into Vegas

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

MacKinnon has 5 points, Avalanche recover to defeat Canucks in OT

Carlsson extends point streak to 10, Ducks defeat Jets for 7th win in row

Sundin ‘can’t wait to see’ Matthews break his Maple Leafs goals record