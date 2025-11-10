Panthers at Golden Knights projected lineups

PANTHERS (7-7-1) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-3-4)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SCRIPPS, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Reinhart

Jesper Boqvist -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer -- Cole Schwindt -- Noah Gregor

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Donovan Sebrango -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Luke Kunin

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel – Mitch Marner

Brandon Saad-- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Reilly Smith -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Alexander Holtz

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin-- Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak

Carl Lindbom

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Ben Hutton

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)

Status report

Bobrovsky will start in goal for the Panthers; they’ll otherwise have the same lineup from a 3-1 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. … Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy did not have an update on Karlsson, a forward who left after the first period of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Holtz will enter their lineup after being a healthy scratch for three games, and Kolesar moves to the third line in Karlsson’s absence. … Lindbom and Schmid will alternate starts for the fifth straight game.