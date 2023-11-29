Video Review: FLA @ TOR -- Shootout

Type of Review: Puck Over Goal Line

Result: No Goal Florida

Explanation: The Situation Room initiated a video review to further examine whether Evan Rodrigues’ shootout attempt entered the Toronto net in a legal fashion. Video review determined Rodrigues’ shot crossed the Toronto goal line as a result of a rebound. According to Rule 37.3 (j), “The legitimacy of all potential goals on Penalty Shot or Shootout attempts to ensure compliance with applicable rules (e.g., double tap, goalkeeper throwing stick, goalkeeper dislodging goal, shooter cradling puck above the normal height of the shoulders, shooter performing illegal spin-o-rama move, skater’s continued forward advancement of puck, goalkeeper leaving crease prior to puck touch at center ice, etc.).

This is also covered by Rule 24.2, which states in part: “No goal can be scored on a rebound of any kind (an exception being the puck off the goal post or crossbar, then the goalkeeper and then directly into the goal), and any time the puck crosses the goal line or comes to a complete stop, the shot shall be considered complete.”

