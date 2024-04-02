TORONTO -- Auston Matthews had two goals and an assist for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 6-4 win against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Monday.
Matthews scores Nos. 61, 62, Maple Leafs top Panthers for 3rd win in row
Forward sets career high, also has assist for Toronto, which gains on Florida in Atlantic
Matthews leads the NHL with 62 goals this season, an NHL career high.
“I thought we just came out with a lot of purpose there especially in the first (period), and pretty sound game overall,” Matthews said. “Obviously, in the third there I thought we were a little bit more on our heels than we’d like to be, but that’s a really good team over there, so you give them an inch, they’re going to take a yard. Obviously, nice to finish off with the win and two points, but obviously you’d like to clean up some stuff there in the third and be more on the offensive I’d say.”
Nicholas Robertson and Matthew Knies each had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs (43-22-9), who have won three in a row and five of seven. Ilya Samsonov made 26 saves.
Toronto pulled to within four points of Florida for second place in the Atlantic Division.
“I think [the game] was a lot more physical and fast-paced. It looked like a playoff game, for sure,” Knies said.
Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and two assists for the Panthers (47-23-5), who are 2-6-1 in their past nine games. Sergei Bobrovsky allowed five goals on 16 shots before being pulled after two periods. Anthony Stolarz made six saves in relief.
Florida remained two points behind the Boston Bruins for first place in the Atlantic.
“(We found) more urgency (in the third period),” Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour said. “We found some ways to obviously bring some energy, and obviously it’s tough when you go down like that. Guys fought to the end, but it is what it is.
“All their goals were in the crease or close to our net. Easy mistakes, uncharacteristic of our team, but it is what it is. Tough tonight.”
Robertson gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead at 13:59 of the first period. He took a pass from Knies in the neutral zone and scored on a breakaway past Bobrovsky’s outstretched right pad.
“I was going deke (all the way), he plays really low,” Robertson said. “He’s a very good goalie, really quick, so fortunately it went in.
“[The intensity] was high. We definitely wanted to send a message and start on the right foot against Florida. We’ve got them one more time, but if it’s Florida (as Toronto’s opponent in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs), it’s Florida. If not, we just want to start playing really good hockey towards the playoffs.”
Matthews scored 33 seconds later to extend it to 2-0 when he tapped in a cross-crease pass from TJ Brodie.
Montour scored 47 seconds into the second period to cut it to 2-1, but Tyler Bertuzzi responded 39 seconds later to make it 3-1 by redirecting in a pass from Matthews, who was in the right corner, between Bobrovsky’s pads at the top of the crease.
David Kampf pushed it to 4-1 at 8:32, scoring with a backhand off his own rebound past a sprawling Bobrovsky.
Knies made it 5-1 at 14:05 with a one-timer off a pass from Pontus Holmberg, who found him after bringing the puck around the net.
“We were getting a lot of pucks to the net, creating loose pucks and chaos in front of the net, and found a way to bury all those chances,” Knies said.
Tarasenko cut it to 5-2 at 2:12 of the third period when he deflected Niko Mikkola’s point shot in the slot.
Sam Reinhart made it 5-3 at 11:58, one-timing a pass in the slot from Tarasenko, who was behind the net.
Sam Bennett cut it to 5-4 at 18:10, beating Samsonov glove side from the top of the left face-off circle with Stolarz pulled for the extra attacker.
“We just don’t bring our best in the beginning, and we have to work on that, start the game right away,” Tarasenko said. “Work all together whoever we are playing. Obviously, it was a good push in the third, but obviously it was not enough.”
Matthews shot into an empty net with 46 seconds left for the 6-4 final.
“I think it’s interesting for fans, got some nerves for everybody all the time, but it’s most important we mix in two points right now and we win this game,” Samsonov said. “Doesn’t matter what’s going on. That’s tough game against a good team.”
NOTES: Matthews, who extended his point streak to eight games (seven goals, nine assists), recorded his 17th multigoal game of the season, the most in a season by any player in the past 30 years. The last skater to record more in a season was Alexander Mogilny (24 in 1992-93). … Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe left the game at 3:47 of the third period with an undisclosed injury. Florida coach Paul Maurice said after the game that he will be evaluated on Tuesday but considers him day to day.