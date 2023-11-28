Panthers at Maple Leafs

PANTHERS (13-7-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (10-6-3)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, BSFL
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Nick Cousins
Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Anthony Stolarz
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Uvis Balinskis
Injured: Josh Mahura (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- Mitchell Marner
Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano -- Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit -- Connor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: William Lagesson Bobby McMann
Injured: Timothy Liljegren (lower body), John Klingberg (hip)
Status report
Stolarz could start after Bobrovsky made 20 saves in a 5-0 win at the Ottawa Senators on Monday. ... Marner and Nylander switched lines at practice Monday for the first time this season. ... Reaves will return after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, when Toronto dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Woll is expected to start for the third time in four games.