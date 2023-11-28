Panthers at Maple Leafs

PANTHERS (13-7-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (10-6-3)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, BSFL

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Nick Cousins

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Uvis Balinskis

Injured: Josh Mahura (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- Mitchell Marner

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano -- Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit -- Connor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: William Lagesson Bobby McMann

Injured: Timothy Liljegren (lower body), John Klingberg (hip)

Status report

Stolarz could start after Bobrovsky made 20 saves in a 5-0 win at the Ottawa Senators on Monday. ... Marner and Nylander switched lines at practice Monday for the first time this season. ... Reaves will return after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, when Toronto dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Woll is expected to start for the third time in four games.