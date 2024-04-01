Panthers at Maple Leafs

PANTHERS (47-22-5) AT MAPLE LEAFS (42-22-9)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, BSFL

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Kyle Okposo, Josh Mahura, Nick Cousins, Steven Lorentz

Injured: None

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson

Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

TJ Brodie -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Mark Giordano -- Conor Timmins

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Mitch Marner (high ankle sprain), Morgan Rielly (upper body), Joel Edmundson (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)



Status report

Rielly participated in the morning skate, the first time he skated since sustaining an injury that will force the defenseman to miss a fourth straight game. Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said Rielly is day to day but “close to 100 percent.”