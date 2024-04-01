Panthers at Maple Leafs

PANTHERS (47-22-5) AT MAPLE LEAFS (42-22-9)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, BSFL
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Kyle Okposo, Josh Mahura, Nick Cousins, Steven Lorentz
Injured: None
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson
Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
TJ Brodie -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Mark Giordano -- Conor Timmins
Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor
Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Mitch Marner (high ankle sprain), Morgan Rielly (upper body), Joel Edmundson (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)
Status report
Rielly participated in the morning skate, the first time he skated since sustaining an injury that will force the defenseman to miss a fourth straight game. Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said Rielly is day to day but “close to 100 percent.”