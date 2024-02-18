Panthers score 9 in row, cruise past Lightning

Florida has outscored its opponents 51-18 during the streak and leads the NHL with 20 road wins.

Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist, and Brandon Montour had a goal and two assists for the Panthers (36-15-4), who scored nine goals in a row after trailing by one. Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves.

Brandon Hagel and Brayden Point scored for the Lightning (30-21-5), who had an eight-game home winning streak end. Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed six goals on 22 shots through two periods before being replaced by Jonas Johansson (six saves) to start the third.

Hagel gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead on the rush 24 seconds into the first period, extending his point streak to an NHL career-high nine games.

Montour tied it 1-1 at 7:01 when his shot from the left point deflected off Lightning defenseman Emil Martinsen Lilleberg. Bennett then put Florida ahead 2-1 at 12:28 with a one-timer off a pass from Tkachuk.

Kevin Stenlund made it 3-1 at 17:44 with a wrist shot from the left circle, and Gustav Forsling increased the lead to 4-1 at 18:38.

Tkachuk made it 5-1 with a power-play goal 23 seconds into the second period, then added another on the man-advantage to extend the lead to 6-1 at 1:37.

Verhaeghe sent a one-timer past Johansson to make it 7-1 at 1:05 of the third period. Bennett’s second goal pushed it to 8-1 on the power play at 1:56, and Verhaeghe scored his 30th of the season for a 9-1 lead at 4:09.

Point scored a power-play goal at 10:51 for the 9-2 final.