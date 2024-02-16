Panthers at Lightning

PANTHERS (35-15-4) at LIGHTNING (30-20-5)

5 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSFL

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, William Lockwood

Injured: None

Lightning projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Michael Eyssimont

Alex Barre-Boulet -- Tyler Motte -- Conor Sheary

Austin Watson -- Luke Glendening -- Mitchell Chaffee

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Haydn Fleury -- Erik Cernak

Emil Martinsen Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Austin Watson, Calvin de Haan

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (leg), Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Nicholas Paul (undisclosed)

Status report

Gadjovich took a puck to the face in the third period of a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, but should be available. ... Paul, a forward, is a game-time decision after missing the third period of a 6-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. ... Jeannot, a forward, will miss at least the next three games.