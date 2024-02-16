Panthers at Lightning

PANTHERS (35-15-4) at LIGHTNING (30-20-5)
5 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSFL
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Nick Cousins -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues
Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, William Lockwood
Injured: None
Lightning projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Michael Eyssimont
Alex Barre-Boulet -- Tyler Motte -- Conor Sheary
Austin Watson -- Luke Glendening -- Mitchell Chaffee
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Haydn Fleury -- Erik Cernak
Emil Martinsen Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Austin Watson, Calvin de Haan
Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (leg), Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Nicholas Paul (undisclosed)
Status report
Gadjovich took a puck to the face in the third period of a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, but should be available. ... Paul, a forward, is a game-time decision after missing the third period of a 6-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. ... Jeannot, a forward, will miss at least the next three games.