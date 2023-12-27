Panthers at Lightning

PANTHERS (19-12-2) at LIGHTNING (17-13-5)
7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSFL
Panthers projected lines
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Nick Cousins
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund -- Will Lockwood
Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz
Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (illness)
Lightning projected lines
Nicholas Paul -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Steven Stamkos
Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont
Conor Sheary -- Tyler Motte -- Austin Watson
Victor Hedman -- Nick Perbix
Haydn Fleury -- Erik Cernak
Calvin de Haan -- Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Alex Barre-Boulet, Sean Day
Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (foot)
Status report
Each team held a full morning skate. … The Panthers are expected to use the same lineup from a 4-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. ...Sergachev, a defenseman, participated in the morning skate, but will miss his third straight game recovering from blocking a shot with the back of his left foot. He is expected to return before the end of the month. ... Day, a defenseman, was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.