Panthers at Lightning

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PANTHERS (19-12-2) at LIGHTNING (17-13-5) 

7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSFL

Panthers projected lines

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Nick Cousins

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund -- Will Lockwood

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (illness)

Lightning projected lines

Nicholas Paul -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Steven Stamkos

Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont

Conor Sheary -- Tyler Motte -- Austin Watson

Victor Hedman -- Nick Perbix

Haydn Fleury -- Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan -- Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Alex Barre-Boulet, Sean Day

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (foot)

Status report

Each team held a full morning skate. … The Panthers are expected to use the same lineup from a 4-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. ...Sergachev, a defenseman, participated in the morning skate, but will miss his third straight game recovering from blocking a shot with the back of his left foot. He is expected to return before the end of the month. ... Day, a defenseman, was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

