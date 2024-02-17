Coach’s Challenge: FLA @ TBL – 18:38 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Tampa Bay

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is confirmed – Goal Florida

Explanation: After video review, it was determined that the incidental contact between Florida’s Carter Verhaeghe and Tampa Bay’s goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy occurred in the white ice and, therefore, did not constitute goaltender interference. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.7 which states, in part, the goal on the ice should have been allowed because "in a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed."

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

