Panthers at Blues

PANTHERS (25-12-2) at BLUES (20-17-1)

8 p.m. ET; BSMW, BSMW

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Ryan Lomberg 

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Will Lockwood

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, Mackie Samoskevich

Injured: Nick Cousins (concussion), Aleksander Barkov (upper body), Evan Rodrigues (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours

Jakub Vrana -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker 

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Tyler Tucker

Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body)

Status report

Bennett will play after leaving after the second period of an 8-4 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday with an undisclosed injury. ... Stolarz will make his first start since Dec. 30. ... Faulk, a defenseman, has skated the past three days but will miss his fourth fourth straight game. ... Hofer will start for the first time since Dec. 30. ... Vrana and Toropchenko will flip spots on the third and fourth lines.

