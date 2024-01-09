Panthers at Blues

PANTHERS (25-12-2) at BLUES (20-17-1)
8 p.m. ET; BSMW, BSMW
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Ryan Lomberg
Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Will Lockwood
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Anthony Stolarz
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, Mackie Samoskevich
Injured: Nick Cousins (concussion), Aleksander Barkov (upper body), Evan Rodrigues (lower body)
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours
Jakub Vrana -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel
Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Sammy Blais, Tyler Tucker
Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body)
Status report
Bennett will play after leaving after the second period of an 8-4 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday with an undisclosed injury. ... Stolarz will make his first start since Dec. 30. ... Faulk, a defenseman, has skated the past three days but will miss his fourth fourth straight game. ... Hofer will start for the first time since Dec. 30. ... Vrana and Toropchenko will flip spots on the third and fourth lines.