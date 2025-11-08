Panthers at Sharks projected lineups

PANTHERS (7-6-1) at SHARKS (6-6-3)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Reinhart

Jesper Boqvist -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer -- Cole Schwindt -- Noah Gregor

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Donovan Sebrango -- Jeff Petry

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Luke Kunin

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf

Jeff Skinner -- Ty Dellandrea -- Ethan Cardwell

Barclay Goodrow -- Adam Gaudette -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Sam Dickinson, Zack Ostapchuk

Injured: William Eklund (lower body), Nick Leddy (upper body), Michael Misa (lower body)

Status report

Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Gadjovich, a forward, will have surgery on Tuesday. The expected recovery time is three months. ... The Sharks did not have a morning skate; they defeated the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Friday.