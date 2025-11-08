Panthers at Sharks projected lineups

PANTHERS (7-6-1) at SHARKS (6-6-3)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand
Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Reinhart
Jesper Boqvist -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich
A.J. Greer -- Cole Schwindt -- Noah Gregor
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Donovan Sebrango -- Jeff Petry
Daniil Tarasov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Luke Kunin
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf
Jeff Skinner -- Ty Dellandrea -- Ethan Cardwell
Barclay Goodrow -- Adam Gaudette -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Vincent Desharnais
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Sam Dickinson, Zack Ostapchuk
Injured: William Eklund (lower body), Nick Leddy (upper body), Michael Misa (lower body)
Status report
Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Gadjovich, a forward, will have surgery on Tuesday. The expected recovery time is three months. ... The Sharks did not have a morning skate; they defeated the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Friday.