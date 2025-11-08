Panthers at Sharks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PANTHERS (7-6-1) at SHARKS (6-6-3)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Reinhart

Jesper Boqvist -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer -- Cole Schwindt -- Noah Gregor

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Donovan Sebrango -- Jeff Petry

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Luke Kunin

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf

Jeff Skinner -- Ty Dellandrea -- Ethan Cardwell

Barclay Goodrow -- Adam Gaudette -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Sam Dickinson, Zack Ostapchuk

Injured: William Eklund (lower body), Nick Leddy (upper body), Michael Misa (lower body)

Status report

Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Gadjovich, a forward, will have surgery on Tuesday. The expected recovery time is three months. ... The Sharks did not have a morning skate; they defeated the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Friday.

Latest News

Devils stay undefeated at home with shootout win against Penguins

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stutzle scores twice, Senators defeat Flyers in OT

Devils host 3 Make-A-Wish kids for practice, game

NHL Status Report: Hamilton out at least 1 week for Devils

NHL On Tap: Bruins visit Maple Leafs seeking 6th straight win

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Sauvageau’s vision, leadership led her to Hockey Hall, St-Pierre says 

Sauvageau again blazing trail as 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame electee

Dahlin takes leave from Sabres due to personal matter

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Bedard gets 4 points, Blackhawks shut out Flames

Celebrini takes NHL scoring lead, Sharks defeat Jets 

NHL Status Report: Hallander out for Penguins with blood clot

Gagnon's perseverance, passion carried journalist to Hall of Fame

Panarin has 3 points, Rangers win again on road against Red Wings

Kaprizov has goal, assist, Wild cruise past Islanders

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 7