Coach’s Challenge: FLA @ SJS – 14:27 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: San Jose

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Florida

Explanation: Video review confirmed that A.J. Greer was making a play on a loose puck and the contact with Alexandar Georgiev did not constitute goaltender interference. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.7 which states, in part, the goal on the ice should have been allowed because "in a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed."

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

