Coach’s Challenge: FLA @ SJS – 11:47 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: San Jose

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Florida

Explanation: Video review determined that the puck left the attacking zone at 8:17 (11:43 elapsed time) and, therefore, the play was off-side prior to Sam Reinhart’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 83.2 which states, in part, that “any action by an attacking player that causes a deflection/rebound off a defending player in the neutral zone back into the defending zone (i.e. stick check, body check, physical contact), a delayed off-side shall be signaled by the Linesperson.”

The clock is reset to show 8:17, when the off-side infraction occurred.