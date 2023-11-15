Coach’s Challenge: FLA @ SJS – 11:47 of the Third Period

Latest News

Florida Panthers San Jose Sharks game recap November 14

Panthers pull away in 3rd, top Sharks for 5th straight win
Arizona Coyotes Dallas Stars game recap November 14

Duchene scores in OT, Stars rally past Coyotes
Tampa Bay Lightning St. Louis Blues game recap November 14

Binnington stops 30, Blues blank Lightning for 3rd win in row
New Jersey Devils Winnipeg Jets game recap November 14

Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Devils
Anaheim Ducks Nashville Predators game recap November 14

Ducks rally past Predators in 3rd, set NHL comeback record
NHL fan mailbag November 15

Mailbag: Memorable Hall of Fame weekend; Oilers coaching change
Herb Cain starred during 13 NHL seasons

Herb Cain persevered despite much adversity during 13 seasons in NHL
Jesperi Kotkaniemi gaining confidence with Carolina

Kotkaniemi maturing, gaining confidence with Hurricanes

Tage Thompson injured out indefinitely for Buffalo Sabres

Thompson to miss ‘significant time’ for Sabres with upper-body injury
Pittsburgh Penguins Columbus Blue Jackets game recap November 14

Crosby gets hat trick, Penguins defeat slumping Blue Jackets
Boston Bruins Buffalo Sabres game recap November 14

Pastrnak has 3 points in Bruins win against Sabres
Vegas Golden Knights Washington Capitals game recap November 14

Lindgren stops 35, Capitals blank Golden Knights for 3rd win in row
Calgary Flames Montreal Canadiens game recap November 14

Markstrom makes 34 saves in return from injury, Flames edge Canadiens
Kyle Okposo celebrates 1000th NHL game

Sabres celebrate Okposo’s 1,000th NHL game
NHL Buzz News and Notes November 14

NHL Buzz: Novak out 4-6 weeks for Predators 
Washington Capitals arrive with puppies 

Capitals arrive with puppies before Canines Night
Toronto Maple Leafs legends celebrities attend Borje Salming docuseries premiere

Maple Leafs of past, present attend premiere of Salming docuseries
Overtime rule changes, face-off clarity discussed at GM meetings

OT rule changes, face-off clarity discussed at GM meetings

Coach’s Challenge: FLA @ SJS – 11:47 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: San Jose

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Florida

Explanation: Video review determined that the puck left the attacking zone at 8:17 (11:43 elapsed time) and, therefore, the play was off-side prior to Sam Reinhart’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 83.2 which states, in part, that “any action by an attacking player that causes a deflection/rebound off a defending player in the neutral zone back into the defending zone (i.e. stick check, body check, physical contact), a delayed off-side shall be signaled by the Linesperson.”

The clock is reset to show 8:17, when the off-side infraction occurred.