Florida Panthers Quarter-Century Team unveiled

FLORIDA PANTHERS QUARTER-CENTURY TEAM

First team

Forwards

Aleksander Barkov

Jonathan Huberdeau

Matthew Tkachuk

Defensemen

Aaron Ekblad

Gustav Forsling

Goalie

Roberto Luongo

Forwards: Barkov and Tkachuk are probably the two most impactful forwards in Panthers history. Barkov is Florida's all-time leader in regular-season goals (277), assists (468) and points (745) in 766 games in 12 seasons since debuting as an 18-year-old rookie in 2013. Barkov is also the Panthers' leader in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in assists (40) and points (59) and is third in goals (19) in 71 games and captained them to their first championship last season. Tkachuk helped change the culture in Florida after he was acquired in the trade that sent Huberdeau to the Calgary Flames on July 22, 2022. In three seasons with the Panthers, he has 232 points (79 goals, 153 assists) in 193 regular-season games for an average of 1.20 points per game that is first in team history among players to play at least 20 games. Tkachuk is third in Panthers history with 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists) in 44 playoff games and helped them reach the Stanley Cup Final each of the past two seasons. Huberdeau is second in Panthers history in goals (198), assists (415) and points (613) points in 671 regular-season games between 2013-2022.

Defensemen: Like Barkov and Tkachuk, Ekblad and Forsling were key members of the Panthers' Cup-winning team last season. Ekblad is their all-time regular-season leader among defensemen in goals (117), assists (250) and points (367) in 715 games in 11 seasons since debuting in 2014. Ekblad also is third in franchise history among defensemen with 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in 64 playoff games, the most games in team history at his position. Forsling has emerged as one of the best shutdown defensemen in the NHL and a cornerstone piece for the Panthers since being claimed off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes in 2021. Although Forsling is known for his defense, he is seventh in Florida history among defensemen with 148 points (43 goals, 105 assists) in 314 regular-season games, and his 26 playoff points (seven goals, 19 assists) in 61 games rank second among defensemen in team history behind Brandon Montour's 27.

Goalie: Luongo was one of Florida's biggest stars prior to its championship era. After being acquired in a trade with the New York Islanders in 2000, he played 11 seasons with the Panthers over two stints (2000-06, 2014-19). Luongo, who retired in 2019 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2022, remains the Panthers' goaltending leader in games (572), wins (230) and shutouts (38). He had a 2.62 goals-against average and .919 save percentage in the regular season with the Panthers, but played in only one playoff series with them, a six-game loss to the Islanders in the 2016 Eastern Conference First Round, when he was 2-4 with a 2.05 GAA and .934 save percentage.